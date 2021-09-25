In a partnership with streaming behemoth Amazon Prime, Prince Charles creates a climate change TV channel.

PRINCE Charles has launched a television channel on Amazon Prime focusing on climate change.

The 72-year old Prince of Wales is known for his love of conservation as well as an interest in the natural world.

Charles is well known for his interest in preserving the natural world

His channel, named RE:TV, will also feature a direct plea from Charles to “act now” in addressing issues facing the future of the planet.

RE:TV showcases projects around the world that help to improve business processes and create a more sustainable economic system.

Charles is not paid for the curation of the channel. The channel will air new material as well as existing films.

Topics such as sustainability and innovation are covered in the films, with a special focus on coffee production and fashion.

Charles stated that he has spent his entire life trying to connect people and businesses to the problems and solutions facing the climate crisis.

“RE: TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and to champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.”

The Prince’s new channel, RE: TV, will cover a wide range of topics, including recycling coffee, reseeding forests, and fashion remodeling. It is being launched to mark New York Climate Week.

Tomorrow, Sunday, September 26, will be the first day of RE:TV.

This follows the announcement by Prince Harry (37), and Meghan Markle (40), that they have joined forces to create Netflix.