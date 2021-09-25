Insider Reveals What Really Went On During A Private Date Between Meghan And Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen having a bite to eat at the Bemelmans Bar inside the Carlyle Hotel on September 22, according to Page Six. The outlet speculates that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were enjoying a night out with Misha Nonoo, a good pal of Meghan’s, and her husband, Mikey Hess. An insider kept an eye on Harry and Meghan for a about an hour, and told the outlet that Meghan carried most of the conversation. “Harry got bored and started looking at his phone. Then he got back in the conversation, and then he lost it again and went back to his phone,” the insider shared.

While it’s unknown what Meghan was talking about, she appeared very animated, the source explained to Page Six. “She was excited about something. She talked with her hands a lot,” the insider shared. Meghan and Harry are believed to have had security with them during their night out, and a few people were turned down when trying to approach the duke and duchess for photos.