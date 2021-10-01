In A New Interview Mayim Bialik Responds to “Jeopardy!” Drama

Mayim Bialik is trying to stay as far removed from the Jeopardy! Hosting drama as possible. After Jeopardy, the actress will be splitting hosting duties on the game show with Ken Jennings through the end of the year! Mike Richards, the ex-executive producer for the show, has resigned from host amid scandal. Bialik, however, is focused on the prize or the clues.

During Tuesday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Big Bang Theory alum shared what it’s been like experiencing the game show’s hosting drama first-hand. Jeopardy Since Alex Trebek’s November 2020 death, the show has been searching for a permanent host. It brought in several guest hosts to help with the search. Bialik quickly became a fan favorite during her two-week initial stint on the show.

“I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik stated. “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!?” Richards was appointed permanent host in August. However, he resigned just one week later after a previous podcast made offensive comments. Days later, he was removed as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune and Bialik and Jennings were named interim hosts.

Bialik told Corden that she wanted to host the show and not be involved in the story. “I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” She said. “The thing about Jeopardy!, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like – people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it’s my job to be the host, just like read the clues.” Most of all, Bialik called hosting the show “incredibly enjoyable,” gushing, “I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess. I would do horribly on Jeopardy! Horrible.”

Bialik’s second hosting stint comes as Matt Amodio continues his impressive 30-game win streak, which solidified him Tuesday as the third most successful Jeopardy! He is now within striking distance from James Holzhauer’s 32-year winning streak in regular play. During an interview with The Washington Post, Amodio said he benefitted from the hosting drama for drawing attention away from his streak. “I’m an introverted person; I’ve never experienced even moderate amounts of attention, much less this much attention,” He told The Washington Post. “I’m kind of surprised I’ve enjoyed it.”