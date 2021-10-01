New Movies and TV Shows Coming in October 2021

A new month brings new content to the various streaming services, and on Disney+, October is reason to celebrate. The month of Halloween will bring a bounty of holiday-themed Disney specials, the finale of the latest Marvel series and the unlocking of a hit Marvel movie for all subscribers.

On Oct. 6, “Black Widow” will be streaming for all Disney+ subscribers after the film was released on Premier Access this past July. That’ll be followed by a making-of special for the film called “Marvel Studios: Assembled: Black Widow” on Oct. 20. That’s not the only Marvel project of note in October, as Oct. 6 brings us the season finale of the animated series “Marvel’s What If…?” — although a second season of the show is already in the works.

If it’s Spooky Season content you‘re looking for, the all-new special “Muppets Haunted Mansion” debuts on Oct. 8 to cross-pollinate the Muppets franchise with the iconic Disney theme parks attraction The Haunted Mansion. Oct. 8 will also see the debut of the first Disney Channel Original Movie remake, as an all-new take on the ’90s classic “Under Wraps” hits Disney+.

And in terms of library content, October brings us “Rookie of the Year,” “McFarlands, USA” and two live-action “Alvin and the Chipmunks” movies.

Check out the full list of everything new on Disney+ in October 2021 below.

October 1

Alvin And the Chipmunks

Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”

Among the Stars (Season 1)

Turner & Hooch – Episode 112 “Bite Club”

What If…? – Episode 109

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)

Disney+

The Wizards of Paws (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

Just Beyond (Season 1)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 1) Episode 106 “Career Babes”

October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (Season 6), 6 episodes

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow”

October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA