New Movies and TV Shows Coming in October 2021

A new month brings new content to the various streaming services, and on Disney+, October is reason to celebrate. The month of Halloween will bring a bounty of holiday-themed Disney specials, the finale of the latest Marvel series and the unlocking of a hit Marvel movie for all subscribers.
On Oct. 6, “Black Widow” will be streaming for all Disney+ subscribers after the film was released on Premier Access this past July. That’ll be followed by a making-of special for the film called “Marvel Studios: Assembled: Black Widow” on Oct. 20. That’s not the only Marvel project of note in October, as Oct. 6 brings us the season finale of the animated series “Marvel’s What If…?” — although a second season of the show is already in the works.
If it’s Spooky Season content you‘re looking for, the all-new special “Muppets Haunted Mansion” debuts on Oct. 8 to cross-pollinate the Muppets franchise with the iconic Disney theme parks attraction The Haunted Mansion. Oct. 8 will also see the debut of the first Disney Channel Original Movie remake, as an all-new take on the ’90s classic “Under Wraps” hits Disney+.
And in terms of library content, October brings us “Rookie of the Year,” “McFarlands, USA” and two live-action “Alvin and the Chipmunks” movies.
Check out the full list of everything new on Disney+ in October 2021 below.
October 1
Alvin And the Chipmunks
Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
October 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (Season 1)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)
Muppet Babies (Season 3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”
Among the Stars (Season 1)
Turner & Hooch – Episode 112 “Bite Club”
What If…? – Episode 109
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
October 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion
October 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (Season 2)
The Wizards of Paws (Season 1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)
Just Beyond (Season 1)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 1) Episode 106 “Career Babes”
October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity of the Maya Warrior King
October 20
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (Season 1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (Season 6), 6 episodes
The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
Disney Insider – Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow”
October 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
October 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA