In A Cheeky Cryptic Post Jesy Nelson Hints Debut Solo Single Is About To Drop

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson sent fans into a frenzy as she teased the release of her first solo single, Boyz.

With a mysteriously cryptic tweet, Jesy Nelson suggested that her debut single will be released soon.

The ex-Little Mix singer took to Instagram writing: “I spy with my little eye something beginning with….. B”, alongside an eye emoji, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Jesy’s fans will be aware that her new track is called Boyz 21.

Jesy has been hard at work to relaunch her career since she left Little Mix last year due to mental health issues.

Although the 30-year-old will release her much-anticipated debut solo single, it won’t be easy for the couple.

Nicki reportedly pulled out of a giant TV performance – forcing the former Little Mix star to pull out too.

Jesy teased her new single for weeks, with early leaks showing that Nicki, the 38-year old rapper, performed with Jesy.

The duo was set to take centre stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York – but plans were scuppered after Nicki pulled out of appearing at the event.

A source told Central Recorder at the time: “Jesy and Nicki were in talks to perform Boyz at the VMAs and Jesy even headed out to the US mainly.