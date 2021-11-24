In 298 regions, covid cases are on the rise

This interactive map shows if your area is among the 298 rising CORONAVIRUS cases in the UK.

Infections are down in 76 locations, and the number of deaths due to the virus is at its lowest in three weeks.

The week ended November 18, 2018, saw an increase in the number of cases in Torridge in Devon. The map above shows the most recent rates.

Torridge remains the most infected area in the UK, with 699 new cases within the seven-day period to November 18. This is equivalent to 1,017.2 per 100,000 people.

This is an increase from the 714.5 recorded in the seven-day period to November 11.

Officials in charge of public health have encouraged residents to continue to apply for vaccines. Residents are also reminded to only call 911 if they have an emergency.

Torridge and Devon councils encourage residents to use the correct services for their health concerns on their social media pages so that the NHS doesn’t get overwhelmed this winter.

Gwynedd, Wales, has the second highest infection rate in the country, rising from 604.0 to 8878.0 with 1,099 new infections.

One doctor said this week that patients were suffering due to high demand for health care in the area.

A doctor at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor said this: ITV WalesBecause of time constraints, patients weren’t getting the care that they needed.

But Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan MS said while the service was under pressure, patients aren’t being harmed – but are having to wait a little bit longer.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland is home to the third highest rate of crime, rising from 572.0 – 871.4 with 1,298 cases.

Moray has the highest rate of crime in Scotland (557.9).

Another 44,917 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK yesterday. This is a 23 percent increase over last month.

The country’s daily death rate of 45 is still the lowest since November 1, 2001, when 40 people were confirmed to have the disease.

The country’s top three infected regions are also those where the most cases have increased in the past week.

Covid cases in 298 places are on the rise Infections per 100,000 during the seven-day period ending November 18. The RIGHT figure shows infections also per 100,000 in the seven-day period up to November 18. Torridge, South-west England, 1017.2, (699), 714.5, (491) Gwynedd, Wales, 878.0, (1099), 604.0, (756) Mid Ulster (North Ireland), 871.4 (1298), 562.0, (852) Mid Sussex, South East England, 805.2 (1255) 659.3, (1003) Causeway Coast and Glens Northern Ireland, 792.7 (13149), 665.8, (9655) Elmbridge, South-east England, 739.7, (1015), 518.9, (712) North Devon, South-west England, 734.4, (721), 674.3, (662) Tandridge, South-east England, 701.4, (621), 508.2, (450) Mid Devon, South-west England, 696.4, (580), 588.3, (490) Teignbridge, South-west England, 686.5, (927), 568.7, (768) Mid and East Antrim in Northern Ireland, 677.7 (945) 500.6, (698) Vale of Glamorgan (Wales), 666.7, (902), 643.0, (870). Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 660.9, (606), 576.9, (529) Hinckley & Bosworth East Midlands, 660.7 (751) 592.1 (673) Antrim and Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland, 653.2 ( (939), 482.8, (6694) North Hertfordshire (East England), 651.1, (869), 472.0 and (630). Northern Ireland: Lisburn and Castlereagh (649.4, (951), 470.5 or (689) Ribble Valley, North-west England, 638.4, (396), 432.1, (268) Torbay, South-west England, 635.7, (866), 517.6, (705) Test Valley, South East England, 633.8 (806), 493.9 (628). Eastleigh, South-east England, 633.1, (858), 479.6, (650) Rutland East Midlands, 620.1 (251) 420.0, (170). Melton, East Midlands, 616.8, (317), 529.2, (272) East Hampshire, South East England, 614.5 (761) 363.4, (450). Guildford, South-east England, 604.6, (909), 376.4, (566) Crawley, South-east England, 601.0, (676), 529.0, (595) Bournemouth Christchurch, Poole, South-west England 599.0 (2378), 540.6 ( (2146) Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 598.6, (333), 420.6, (234) Charnwood East Midlands 598.1, (1127), 597.1, (1125). Mole Valley, South East England, 596.3 (522) 451.2, (395) Waverley, South-east England, 595.8, (754), 412.5, (522) Arun, South-east England, 592.1, (954), 523.2, (843) Hastings, South-east England, 591.0, (547), 510.0, (472) East Hertfordshire in Eastern England, 591.0 (897), 448.7 (681) Tewkesbury, South-west England, 585.8, (566), 467.8, (452) Ards and North Down (North Ireland), 584.4, (947), 572.8, (857) Wiltshire, South-west England, 578.3, (2915), 466.0, (2349) Monmouthshire, Wales, 577.9, (550), 531.7, (506) Dorset, South-west England, 577.4, (2193), 491.6, (1867) Plymouth, South-west England, 574.1, (1509), 453.1, (1191) Wrexham, Wales, 572.6, (779), 492.4, (670) Sevenoaks, South-east England, 570.1, (692), 436.6, (530) Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 568.3, (618), 476.4, (518) Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 567.6, (305), 329.4, (177) Telford and Wrekin West Midlands 560.9 (1017) 485.3 (880). Fareham, South-east England, 560.4, (652), 513.2, (597) Tamworth (West Midlands), 559.4, (417.6, (3321) Horsham, South-east England, 558.9, (813), 495.6, (721) South Gloucestershire, South West England, 558.3, (1607), 465.2, (1339) Blaby East Midlands, 569, 448.3, (547), (457) Moray, Scotland, 557.9, (534), 514.1, (492) South Hams, South West England, 554.9 (488) 451.4, (397) Rushmoor, South-east England, 554.1, (523), 442.9, (418) Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 552.1, (684), 383.4, (475) Newry Mourne and Down in Northern Ireland, 549.9 (9999), 417.8, (759) Shropshire and West Midlands, 549.8, 1789, 478.2, (1556). Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 549.1, (887), 484.1, (782) Falkirk, Scotland, 548.1, (880), 490.8, (788) Harlow (East England), 547.7. (478), 396.4., (346) Pembrokeshire, Wales, 547.5, (694), 400.8, (508) Cherwell, South-east England, 547.3, (831), 399.1, (606) Worcester, West Midlands 545.6 ( (547), 380.0, (381) Reigate and Banstead in South-east England 544.7 (813) 381.9, (570). North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 539.0, (859), 468.1, (746) Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 537.4, (494), 373.1, (343) Windsor and Maidenhead (South-east England), 536.8, (812),457.5, (692) Tunbridge Wells in South-east England 535.6 (637), 432.2, (520). West Berkshire in South-east England 533.2 (845), 418.4, (663) Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 532.9, (322), 493.2, (298) Isle of Wight (South-east England), 532.7, (758), 46.2, (578) South Kesteven, East Midlands, 531.3, (761), 476.2, (682) Colchester, Eastern England 530.9 (1047) 489.9, (966) Stirling, Scotland, 529.3, (498), 452.8, (426) Harborough East Midlands, 528.6, (505),494.0, (472) Southampton, South-east England, 527.1, (1333), 398.2, (1007) Chelmsford, Eastern England, 526.9, (946), 457.8, (822) South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England 524.5, (444), 413.9 (666) Cheltenham, South-west England, 523.9, (608), 440.4, (511) Surrey Heath (South-east England), 523.5, (467), 460.7 and (411) East Staffordshire, West Midlands 521.0, (630), 476.3, (576) Exeter, South-west England, 519.8, (693), 456.8, (609) North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 519.3, (897), 407.0, (703) Richmond upon Thames, London 518.8, (1128), 411.8, (816) Wealden, South-east England, 515.6, (839), 403.7, (657) Corby, East Midlands, 513.3, (375), 466.8, (341) Spelthorne, South-east England, 507.6, (507), 444.6, (444) Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 503.6, (2755), 404.0, (2210) Newark and Sherwood East Midlands, 503.5 (620), 375.2 (462) Maidstone, South-east England, 501.9, (869), 359.8, (623) Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 501.9, (494), 452.1, (445) Darlington, North-east England, 501.9, (539), 479.5, (515) Cannock Chase West Midlands 500.6, (508), 356., (371) Belfast, Northern Ireland. Rushcliffe East Midlands 499.1, (606), and 384.6 ( (467). North Kesteven, East Midlands, 498.5, (589), 394.4, (466) Braintree, Eastern England. 498.4, (763), 366.78, (563) Worthing, South-east England, 496.7, (550), 393.8, (436) Mendip, South-west England, 496.2, (577), 466.9, (543) New Forest, South East England, 496.0 (891), 388.5 (698) South Oxfordshire (South-east England), 495.9 (713), 348.54, (501). Redditch West Midlands 495.5, (424), 4433.6, (371) Lewes, South-east England, 493.6, (511), 360.3, (373) Cotswold, South-west England, 493.0, (445), 412.1, (372) Cheshire West Chester, North-west England 489.8, (1684), 3557.5, (1229). Eastbourne, South-east England, 489.7, (506), 335.8, (347) Portsmouth, South-east England, 489.1, (1050), 378.2, (812) Bromsgrove (West Midlands), 488.2, (491), 4422.5, (445). Aberdeen City, Scotland, 488.1, (1118), 398.6, (913) East Devon, South-west England, 487.6, (722), 477.4, (707) Stevenage, Eastern England, 486.9, (429), 399.5, (352) Bracknell Forest, South East England, 486.4 (604), 365.6 (454) St Albans (Eastern England), 486.2, (726), 470.8 and (703) South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 485.8, (532), 407.2, (446) East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.1, (1665), 432.4, (1484) South Somerset, South West England, 484.9 (811) Watford, Eastern England 484.4, (468), 367.54, (367.4, (355) Wokingham, South-east England, 484.1, (842), 301.8, (525) Nuneaton & Bedworth, West Midlands. 484.0. (631), 41.1. (536). Ashford, South-east England, 483.9, (634), 390.8, (512) Lichfield, West Midlands, 483.7, (511), 417.5, (441) Vale of White Horse (South-east England), 482.2, (665), 38.5, (533) Swale, South-east England, 480.1, (725), 411.9, (622) Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 479.6, (635), 429.0, (568) Herefordshire and West Midlands, 477.8, (47.0), (788) Kettering East Midlands, 477.4, (488), 389.4, (398) Denbighshire, Wales, 475.9, (460), 466.6, (451) Chichester, South-east England, 474.9, (577), 409.8, (498) Three Rivers in Eastern England, 474.6, (446), 421, 421.4, (396) Flintshire, Wales, 474.3, (744), 364.7, (572) Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 472.7, (864), 367.1, (671) Woking, South-east England, 471.0, (471), 368.0, (368) Dacorum (East England), 469.6, (730), 45%6.7, (710) Sedgemoor, South-west England, 466.6, (576), 442.3, (546) Bedford, Eastern England, 466.5 (85), 399.6 (698) Lincoln, East Midlands. 465.8, (466), 387.58, (398). Maldon, Eastern England, 464.8, (304), 377.7, (247) Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 464.7, (1124), 403.1, (975) Chorley, North-west England, 464.4, (552), 461.0, (548) Forest of Dean, South West England, 463.8 (404), 428.2, (373) Shetland Islands in Scotland, 463.5 (106), 262.4 (60) Brentwood, Eastern England, 463.5, (358), 383.2, (296) Basildon, Eastern England 461.2, (865), 389.1, (711) West Oxfordshire, South East England, 460.8 (515) 443.8, (4966) Gravesham, South-east England, 459.4, (491), 373.3, (399) East Lothian, Scotland, 458.8, (495), 370.7, (400) Rochford, Eastern England, 457.6, (401), 385.7, (338) East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 457.0, (497), 440.5, (479) Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 455.8, (1181), 402.1, (1042) South Ribble, North-west England, 454.6, (505), 422.2, (469) Milton Keynes, South East England, 453.7 (1226), 435.6 (1177). Reading, South-east England, 452.2, (725), 300.0, (481) Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 452.1, (586), 409.7, (531) North Warwickshire and West Midlands, 450.7 (255) 333.1 (218), (295) Castle Point, Eastern England 450.7, (408), 405, 405.4, (367). Fife, Scotland, 450.4, (1685), 440.5, (1648) Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 448.9, (531), 328.0, (388) South Northamptonshire East Midlands, 448.2, (428), 383, (366) Derry City and Strabane in Northern Ireland, 448.0 (677), 325.6 (492) Havant, South-east England, 448.0, (566), 371.2, (469) York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 445.9, (941), 399.5, (843) Cornwall and Isles of Scilly in South-west England. 445.2 (2562), 355.7 (2047). Thurrock, Eastern England 444.9 (771) 314.5, (552) Wellingborough East Midlands, 444.5 (356) 377.1 (302) Rother, South-east England, 443.6, (429), 396.0, (383) St. Helens, North-west England, 443.4, (803), 388.2, (703) Stoke-on-Trent (West Midlands), 443.1 (1137), 372.9, and (957) East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England 442.5, (399), 389.3, (351) Dover, South-east England, 442.1, (524), 348.5, (413) Peterborough, Eastern England 441.2, (894), 412, (426), (836) Epsom and Ewell in South-east England. 440.7 (357) 342.0 (277) West Suffolk, Eastern England, 438.8, (778), 383.0, (679) Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 438.6, (1088), 409.6, (1016) Brighton and Hove in South-east England. 436.4 (1273) 349.6 (1020). Rochdale, North-west England, 435.5, (974), 375.6, (840) Erewash East Midlands, 435.3 (501), 378.9 (4337), Hyndburn, North-west England, 435.1, (353), 314.3, (255) Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 434.6, (858), 399.2, (788) Medway, South-east England, 434.5, (1213), 367.6, (1026) Uttlesford in Eastern England, 431.2 (400), 322.3 ( (299) Tendring, Eastern England, 430.3, (634), 378.7, (558) London, Kingston upon Thames (429.8, (770), (3450.5, (610) Rossendale, North-west England, 429.8, (307), 421.4, (301) Luton (East England), 429.5, (917), 41.5, (900). Tonbridge and Malling (South-east England), 429.2, (569), 345.3, (471) Wychavon, West Midlands, 428.0, (561), 373.0, (489) Halton, North-west England, 426.2, (553), 420.0, (545) Dudley West Midlands, 425.3 (1371) and 424.7 (1369) East Northamptonshire East Midlands 423.8, (403), 4010.1, (390). Isle of Anglesey in Wales, 423.1 ( (298), 274.0 ( (193) Basingstoke & Deane, South-east England 422.5, (751), 374.1, (665) Hart, South-east England, 422.1, (412), 418.0, (408) Huntingdonshire (East England), 418.5, (749), 388.13, (695) Stroud, South-west England, 416.0, (503), 365.6, (442) Cheshire East, North-west England, 415.3, (1606), 383.8, (1484) South Staffordshire and West Midlands, 413.8 (455), 404.0 (454) North Somerset, South-west England 413.3, (891), 380.1, (841) Bristol, South-west England, 412.8, (1923), 390.5, (1819) High Peak, East Midlands 411.3 (381.9), 378.9 (351) Malvern Hills West Midlands, 410.3 (326) 342.4, (2272) Amber Valley, East Midlands. Winchester, South-east England, 407.4, (513), 389.9, (491) Slough, South-east England, 406.5, (608), 369.0, (552) Tameside, North-west England, 406.4, (923), 380.0, (863) Lancaster, North-west England, 403.7, (598), 310.6, (460) Northumberland, North-east England, 403.6, (1307), 400.2, (1296) Bury, North-west England, 403.2, (769), 329.8, (629) Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 403.0, (1417), 388.8, (1367) Broadland, Eastern England 401.0 (529), 338.1 (446) Sefton, North-west England, 400.9, (1106), 397.6, (1097) Salford, North-west England, 400.8, (1053), 287.0, (754) Thanet, South-east England, 398.7, (564), 304.7, (431) Wigan, North-west England, 397.3, (1314), 384.6, (1272) West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 396.2, (350), 329.4, (291) Sutton, London, 394.3, (819), 344.7, (716) Oxford, South-east England, 393.2, (596), 283.7, (430) Trafford, North-west England, 391.9, (931), 382.2, (908) Solihull, West Midlands, 390.4, (849), 362.8, (789) County Durham, North-east England 389.8, 2078, 375.7, (2003) Blackpool, North-west England, 388.8, (538), 348.3, (482) Breckland (East England), 387.2, (547), 294, 416 Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 385.6, (1206), 334.4, (1046) Warrington, North-west England, 384.9, (806), 368.7, (772) Epping Forest, Eastern England, 381.3, (504), 281.4, (372) Boston, East Midlands, 381.2, (270), 355.7, (252) Mansfield East Midlands 380.4, (416), 319.9, (340). Bromley, London, 377.2, (1255), 315.9, (1051) Warwick, West Midlands. Adur, South-east England, 375.5, (241), 336.5, (216) Conwy, Wales, 373.1, (441), 327.5, (387) Fylde, North-west England, 373.1, (303), 349.7, (284) Wirral, North-west England, 372.8, (1209), 338.8, (1099) Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 371.4, (269), 267.9, (194) North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 370.2, (388), 257.6, (270) King’s Lynn, West Norfolk, Eastern England. 369.6, (559), (302.8, (458) Canterbury, South-east England, 369.4, (616), 312.4, (521) Hounslow, London, 368.0, (1000), 312.4, (849) Merton, London, 367.6, (759), 289.7, (598) Wandsworth, London, 367.0, (1210), 287.2, (947) Wyre Forest West Midlands, 365.8, 313.4, (317). Havering, London, 362.9, (946), 279.3, (728) Bolton, North-west England, 362.5, (1045), 315.4, (909) Ealing, London, 359.1, (1222), 301.2, (1025) Barnet, London, 358.1, (1429), 287.5, (1147) Hartlepool, North-east England, 354.9, (333), 350.6, (329) Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 354.7, (925), 340.1, (887) Cambridge, Eastern England. 354.2, (443), 283.1 and (354) Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 351.9, (369), 333.8, (350) Ashfield, East Midlands 351.4, (451), 311, (400). Blackburn with Darwen (North-west England), 348.6, (523), 294, (442) Bexley, London, 345.0, (860), 306.5, (764) Folkestone, South-east England: Hythe and 387.6 (327), 288.6 (327), East Suffolk, Eastern England, 340.7, (853), 291.6, (730) Eden, North-west England, 338.6, (182), 295.8, (159) Derby, East Midlands, 338.4, (869), 335.7, (862) Ipswich, Eastern England, 338.3, (460), 328.7, (447) Hammersmith and Fulham London, 337.2 (619), 289.8, (532) Kensington and Chelsea (London), 336.6, (528), 293.2., (460). Carlisle, North-west England, 335.4, (364), 329.0, (357) Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 331.3, (876), 288.2, (762) Dundee City (Scotland), 330.6, (492), 299.0, (445). Newcastle upon Tyne in North-east England. 327.5 (1015) 318.1, (976) Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.8, (1908), 291.2, (1716) Somerset West, Taunton, South-west England. 323.6 (503) 321.7 (500) Hillingdon, London, 321.3, (993), 308.1, (952) Harrow, London, 319.0, (805), 295.6, (746) Fenland in Eastern England, 318.4, (325), 265, (271) Manchester, North-west England, 318.0, (1767), 279.3, (1552) Middlesbrough, North-east England, 317.8, (449), 283.8, (401) Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 316.6, (2529), 301.5, (2408) Sandwell, West Midlands 316.1 (1044) 300.0, (987) Pendle, North-west England, 315.8, (291), 278.9, (257) Burnley, North-west England, 315.6, (282), 294.4, (263) City of Edinburgh (Scotland), 313.3, (1653), 278.54, (1469) Haringey, London, 309.0, (823), 256.0, (682) Nottingham, East Midlands. 308.8, (1041), 264.0., (890). Redbridge, London, 307.5, (940), 275.1, (841) Liverpool, North-west England, 304.1, (1522), 283.3, (1418) South Norfolk, Eastern England. 302.7. (433), 284.5. (407) Waltham Forest, London. 301.5. (835), 252.4. (699) Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 296.2, (1307), 277.4, (1224) Walsall (West Midlands), 294.7, (845), 27.5, (789) Birmingham, West Midlands: 290.4, (3312), 256.4 and (2924) Oldham, North-west England, 290.4, (690), 256.3, (609) Hackney and City of London (London, 283.0), (826), 239.1, (6698) Lambeth, London, 281.8, (907), 216.9, (698) Brent, London, 275.2, (902), 250.2, (820) Lewisham, London, 271.2, (828), 211.3, (645) Croydon, London, 268.2, (1042), 231.6, (900) Glasgow City (Scotland), 267.1 (1698), 239.9, (1474) Greenwich, London, 265.4, (767), 212.4, (614) Islington, London, 264.0, (655), 203.9, (506) Enfield, London, 261.4, (872), 215.8, (720) Camden, London, 261.2, (730), 209.6, (586) Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 252.0, (1366), 251.4, (1363) Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 250.2, (529), 249.7, (528) Southwark, London, 235.0, (752), 183.4, (587) Westminster, London, 229.0, (618), 200.9, (542) Newham, London, 216.5, (769), 196.2, (697)

However, East Hampshire has seen dramatic increases in cases with the number of cases jumping from 363.4 up to 614.5.

South Central Ambulance Service, which covers Hampshire and several other areas, said this week that delays in hospitals are a significant challenge.

Tracy Redman, head of operations, stated that while we have seen Covid-19 reduce delays, SCAS has had the most recent delays.

“The result is that SCAS resources are tied up and unable to respond to other patients in the community during this time.”

Doctors in the region also gave their opinion. Local mediaIt was found that the number of coronavirus-infected patients in intensive care has increased by a significant amount.

Another area that has seen a significant rise in cases in the last week is Richmondshire in Yorkshire & the Humber, which has jumped from 329.4 cases per 100,000 to 567.6.

Penny Spring, the public health director for the region, stated that cases are most common among unvaccinated children, particularly those in school age.

