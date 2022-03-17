I’m a doctor – you should NEVER use Dyson dryers in public restrooms and the best way to dry your hands to stay safe

After warning against electric dryers, a DOCTOR revealed the most hygiene-friendly way to dry your hand in a public bathroom.

Dryers can be more dangerous than they are helpful, as they can coat our hands in bacteria from the nearby bathroom.

1 The TikToker used a hand dryer to replicate curls from Dyson Airwrap.

Recent TikTokThe viral video showed a Dyson user placing her hair in a Dyson dryer to replicate the Dyson Airwrap effect.

TikToker @madmedicineM.D. candidate. Candidat responded by explaining why it was a bad idea and gross.

In his video, he states, “There have been actual studies done on those hand dryers to see if they spread bacteria. Spoiler alert: They tend to spread more bacteria compared to just towels.”

He is correct, hand dryers actually work. “bacteria bombs,”According to Health Line.

These dryers can shoot spores from the bathroom into your hands.

Air dryers are used in many public places to save paper and be eco-friendly.

Recent Study The simulation of contaminated and poorly-washed hands was done using warm air dryers and jet dryers such as the Dyson.

People who used dryers with jets had 4.5x the bacteria in their hands than those who used heat air dryers. And 27x more bacteria was found than those who used paper towels.

Germs can end up in bathrooms everywhere, especially if they are flushed out during flushing.

One flush of the bathroom can release thousands of small aerosol droplets. These tiny droplets can contain bacteria or viruses and can contaminate surfaces up six feet away.

These surfaces include the hand dryers. Aerosol droplets can flow through the incoming air.

If you have a paper towel, a paper towel is the best way to dry your hands.

Central Recorder reached Dyson and TikToker @madmedicineClick here for more information.