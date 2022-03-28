I’m a doctor and here’s the deadly signs on your fingernails you must NEVER ignore

A DOCTOR warned you not to ignore any changes in your fingernails. They could indicate a deadly disease

Dr Raj KaranTikTok’s most popular TikTok doctor is Dr. John Sullivan, who said that a particular nail change could be a sign of cancer.

3 Dr Raj Karan explained that a nail streak can indicate the presence of cancer. Credit: TikTok/ dr.karanr

3 Dr Karan responded to a video where a man claimed he was diagnosed with cancer because he thought the nail’s dark line was cancerous. “cool” for a decade Credit: TikTok/ dr.karanr

He posted a reaction to another man’s video, in which he revealed a “cool streak”In his nail.

For a decade, the man believed that the streak was a peculiar feature of his fingernail.

He was later diagnosed with cancer.

His 4.7 million followers are his audience. Dr Karan said: “There could be lots of causes for a dark line on your nail, from infection, medication side effects, trauma, blood clots…

“And one particular cause is a rare type of skin cancer called a melanoma, or in this case a subungual melanoma under the nail.

“Although this particular subtype of melanoma is quite rare, it happens in around one per cent of all melanoma cases.”

Subungual melanoma, also known as skin cancer under the nails (fingern and toes), is difficult to diagnose and is hard to treat.

Sometimes people believe they are just experiencing bruising or that there is no noticeable difference.

The nail may have a black or brown streak, separate from the nail bed, bleed, thin or crack, or have a bruise that doesn’t go away despite the nail growing.

It is possible for the skin around the nail to darken.

Melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer is caused by UV rays (sunlight and tanning beds)

Melanoma skin cancer can be caught early and has a high survival rate of 90 percent if it is diagnosed at stage 1.

There are 2,300 deaths from melanoma skin carcinomas in the UK each year.

A dark streak in the nail isn’t always harmful – Dr Kan showed he had one himself on his ring finger, called a melanonychia.

He stated that: “It’s actually pretty common in people with darker skin.”

Melanonychia is a natural condition that can occur in African Americans, Hispanics, Indians, Japanese, and other dark skinned races. WedMD reports.

It appears in multiple bands running from the nail tip to the nail bed. With age, it can become thicker.

Dr Karan cautioned that, just like your skin, you should see a doctor if there is a change to the size, colour, or form of your nails.

The most common sign of skin cancer is a change to a mole, freckle or normal patch of skin.

The nails can reveal a lot about a person’s health, as can the fingers.

Clubbed nails are a sign that you may have lung cancer.

It’s a sign that there is a lack of oxygen in the body, and could also be a result of a lung abscess or birth heart disease.

Horizontal ridges across the nails, known as Beau’s lines, could indicate kidney problems, thyroid problems, or even mumps.

A fungal infection can cause yellowing or greening of the nails. If this happens often, it can indicate diabetes.