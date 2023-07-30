I’m A Celeb’s Julia Morris lets slip why she and husband Dan Thomas divorced 16 years after they met.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

JULIA Morris, who split with her husband Dan Thomas after 16 years of marriage, has revealed that the reason behind their breakup was not over money.

I’m A Celeb’s Australian I’m A Celeb hosts recently split with her partner. This was a shock to fans, as they thought that the two comics were going to stay together.

I'm A Celeb host Julia Morris takes swipe at ex Dan Thomas after an acrimonious split

3

After a bitter split, I’m a Celeb host Julia Morris picks on her ex-boyfriend Dan ThomasRex
The pair got married in 2005 and share two kids together

3

They got married in 2005, and have two children togetherCredit: Getty

Julia, who married Welsh-born Dan at New Year’s Eve of 2005 has revealed that their marriage was “super tragic”.

The 55-year-old woman told Stellar Magazine the divorce was a long time coming.

She told me: “Let us just say, I am not the wife I thought I married.

The Olympic Medalist in me has been able to run him down.

I'm A Celeb fans demand funny Aussie host Julia Morris replace Ant
Olivia Attwood pulls out of explosive C4 Love Island expose

It’s true, I tried to stop because I did not want to have him in my life any longer.

“I’m free.”

This revelation came after the TV star announced her divorce last May.

She added: “Unfortunately, I’ve had my eyes opened and I’ve had a big awakening about my people pleasing and what I will tolerate and how I see the best in people – and that’s not always the truth.

Every year I say that I’m going to end our relationship.

It is clear that the growth rate of our country has not been in the same way.

In a separate interview, the presenter told Women’s Weekly she saw her ex-husband as a pest.

She replied: “I believe that is where the patience begins to wear out.”

What a great example to set for my girls.

Julia, a mother of two, lives with Ruby (16) and Sophie (14).

According to the comedian, she learned parenting skills during this process.

She said: “I’ve now got to get permission slips for school.”

“And I’ve never worked in an office – I’ve taught myself all that stuff.”

Julia stunned fans after she declared she “no more interested in sex”.

Alison Hammond shows off weight loss in denim dress at Stormzy party
My hubby bought me a house for giving birth - there’s no way I’d do it for free

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Julia said: “I think I’ll shut up shop.

“I am done with my roots.”

Newly single Julia claimed she was 'free'

3

Julia, a newly single woman, claimed to be ‘free.’/@ladyjuliamorris

Latest News

Previous article
Christa Worthington’s daughter: What we know about her now

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder