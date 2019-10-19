IGNOU OPENNET Admit Card 2019 Released | Download At ignounursing.samarth.edu.in

Here is good news for the students who successfully submitted the application and paid the fees for the IGNOU nursing entrance exam before the due date. Finally, you need not wait anymore for the admit card.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the IGNOU nursing entrance exam that is scheduled to be held on 11th of November 2019.

Here is a very important note for the students. The admit card has been released in the online mode and the students can download it from the official portal only, i.e., ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. Remember, no other method of communication will be used to send the students their admit card details.

The students should also note that the admit card is a compulsory document to be carried by them to the exam center for appearing in the exam. Without it, the student will not be allowed to even enter the exam hall. So, it is recommended for the candidates to download and print their admit card as soon as possible.

How to Download IGNOU nursing entrance exam 2019 Admit Card?

We have given below the step by step process which will enable the students to download the admit card easily.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU which is – ignounursing.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the website’s home page, find the link of the admit card named as ‘IGNOU OPEN Admit Card 2019 Download’.

Step 3: Click on that link. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your login details.

Step 4: In the portal, enter your respective login credentials.

Step 5: On submission, the admit card will be displayed on the screen for you to download.

Step 6: Check out the admit card thoroughly and download it. Also, take a print out for future reference.