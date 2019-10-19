UKPSC Releases Pre Admit Card for Assistant Conservator Forest 2019 Exam

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission today released the pre admit card for its Assistant Conservator Forest 2019 exams. The pre admit card was released on the official website of the commission and is available for download.

With this, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has brought an end to all the speculations about the release date of pre admit card. The candidates who had filed an application for the exam successfully can now download the pre admit card from https://ukpsc.gov.in.

Post download the candidates are required to verify all the detailed mentioned in their respective pre admit cards and shall immediately bring to the notice of the commission any discrepancy if any. The exam for the mentioned post of Assistant Conservation Forests will be held on the first Sunday of the November month i.e. on 3rd November 2019 in the morning session and the duration of the exam shall be of 2 hours from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The Uttarakhand Public Services Commission had invited applications from the interested candidates for the post of Assistant Conservator Forest in the month of July – August 2019 for the vacancies in the department. The total number of vacancies aimed to be filled through the exams is 45.

The exam will be conducted in three stages with the Preliminary exam on 3rd November and Mains and interview on later dates to be announced after the preliminary exams are conducted. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks focused on general studies and aptitude while mains have 5 exams of which two are English and Hindi, one of general knowledge and two optional subjects.

Shortlisted candidates in each exam will appear in the next stage exams with the final stage being an interview. Marks of mains and interview are combined to adjudge final results.