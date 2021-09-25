If Brian Laundrie’s parents lie about his disappearance, they could be required to pay $1.2 million in search costs.

THE manhunt for Brian Laundrie in a Florida swampland reportedly costs $200,000 a day and his parents might have to pay if it’s proven they “misled” authorities.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Hadsell estimates the bill for six days of searching for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé in Florida’s 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve has reached $1.2million.

More than 50 searchers made up of FBI agents and other law enforcement officers logged their sixth-day tracking Laundrie

Laundrie disappeared on September 14, after he allegedly told his parents that he was leaving their North Port, Florida home for a hike in a Sarasota nature reserve

“I can accurately estimate they are spending $200,000 a day on this search,” Hadsell, who says he is a swamp search and rescue expert told the Daily Mail.

Hadsell warned that the parents could be stuck footing the steep bill if it’s proven that they weren’t completely forthright with investigators who were searching for their son.

“And if this thing turns out to be bogus and they can prove that the family misled law enforcement on this, the parents will get a bill,” Hadsell said.

On Thursday, Christopher, 62, and Roberta Laundrie, 55, had reportedly traveled to Orlando, Florida hours after leaving their North Port home.

Central Recorder reached to law enforcement for comments about the costs of the search. However, no response was received as of publication.

LAUNDRIE MISSING

Laundrie and Patito logged about two months into a four-month transatlantic roadtrip adventure when Laundrie returned alone in Petito’s white transit van to his parent’s Florida home with Petito’s van on September 1.

“Two people went on a trip, one person returned, and that person isn’t cooperating,” Todd Garrison, North Port Chief of Police, stated early in the search for Petito. Petito had been reported missing on Sept 11.

Seven days later, even as a throng of press and protesters camped outside the parents’ front lawn, Brain Laundrie disappeared and was reported missing by his family.

A Denver Field Office of the FBI filed an indictment that alleged that Laundrie was responsible for a federal warrant being issued for his arrest.

Laundrie is accused of swiping Gabby’s Capital One debit card and running up a $1,000 balance from August 31 until September 1.

Officers have been seen wading through the muddy waters by North Port police officers, who have been documenting the search all week.

Police have already briefed officials after swamp buggies were seen entering the park on Friday morning.

Temporary flight restrictions have been increased from 400 to 1,200 feet.

His 22-year-old vlogging fiancee Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11 and Laundrie was declared a “person of interest” by cops investigating the case days later.

Laundrie vanished on September 14th, after he allegedly claimed to his parents that he was going on a hike in Sarasota’s nature reserve.

On Sunday, authorities discovered Gabby’s body in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

They later confirmed the cause of death was a homicide.

DANGEROUS TERRAIN

Since last weekend search and rescue teams which include FBI crews, cops and K9s were deployed to the alligator and snake-infested reserve.

Along with Laundrie’s hometown cops from North Port, Florida, more than 50 searchers were deployed to track him through the swampland. They used dive teams, dogs and drones as well as ATVs, drones, cameras infrared, and ATVs.

“We’re looking through wooded areas, through bodies of water. We’re looking through swampy areas and we’re deploying the resources to be able to do that,” Commander Joseph Fussell is leading the Florida search.

He said that the search would continue in the Carlton Reserve.

“We are not wasting our time out here,” he said.

“We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence has led us to believe he could possibly be in.”

Gabby Petito timeline Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito’s disappearance: June 2021 – Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US.

– Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US. July 4 – Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas.

– Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas. July 8 – Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

– Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. July 18 – Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park.

– Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park. August 12 – Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries.

– Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries. August 19 – Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views.

– Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views. August 24 – Gabby is spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Gabby is spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. August 25 – Gabby Facetimes her mom, Nichole Schmidt, for the final time. In a later police report, Schmidt said her conversations with her daughter revealed “more and more tension” between her and Brian.

Gabby Facetimes her mom, Nichole Schmidt, for the final time. In a later police report, Schmidt said her conversations with her daughter revealed “more and more tension” between her and Brian. August 25 – Gabby also posts her last Instagram. The location of the post is unknown.

– Gabby also posts her last Instagram. The location of the post is unknown. August 27 – Gabby is seen for what’s believed to be the final time. Witnesses claim that they witnessed Brian in an argument with Jackson Hole staff, which left Gabby in tears.

Gabby is seen for what’s believed to be the final time. Witnesses claim that they witnessed Brian in an argument with Jackson Hole staff, which left Gabby in tears. August 27 – Four hours later, travel bloggers driving through Grand Teton National Park drive past the couple’s van “abandoned” on a dirt road.

– Four hours later, travel bloggers driving through Grand Teton National Park drive past the couple’s van “abandoned” on a dirt road. September 1 – Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby.

– Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby. September 11 – Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police.

– Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police. September 14 – Brian’s family issues a statement saying he has retained an attorney and will not be cooperating with investigators.

Brian’s family issues a statement saying he has retained an attorney and will not be cooperating with investigators. September 14 – Brian is allegedly last seen by his family. According to his family, he claimed that he had gone hiking in Cartlon Reserve. He did not return.

– Brian is allegedly last seen by his family. According to his family, he claimed that he had gone hiking in Cartlon Reserve. He did not return. September 15 – Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He is not being charged with any crime.

– Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He is not being charged with any crime. September 16 – Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby.

– Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby. September 17 – Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days and report him missing.

– Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days and report him missing. September 18 – Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything.

– Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything. September 19 – Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed.

– Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed. September 20 – Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.”

– Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.” September 21 – Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also re-enlisted by police on the Venice side Carlton Reserve.

Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also re-enlisted by police on the Venice side Carlton Reserve. September 21 – The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of death is still unknown.

– The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of death is still unknown. September 21 – The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide.

– The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide. September 22 – Police continue to scour Carlton Reserve for a trace of Laundrie but yield no leads. To assist in the hunt, a dive specialist team is brought in.

Police continue to scour Carlton Reserve for a trace of Laundrie but yield no leads. To assist in the hunt, a dive specialist team is brought in. September 23 – Officials announced a federal arrest warrant for Brian was issued.

– Officials announced a federal arrest warrant for Brian was issued. September 24 – Gabby’s father announced his daughter’s funeral will be held on Sunday, September 26.

CADAVER DOGS ‘ALERT’

The Carlton Reserve is a 25,000-acre park and is home to venomous rattlesnakes, alligators, coyotes, and bobcats.

A special dive team was summoned from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, sparking speculation that searchers were closing in on a possible lead

But Hadsell observed that it may have been a scent picked up from one of the K9 teams.

“Probably one of the dogs raised an alert along the shoreline of deep water. I know they have cadaver dogs out there,” He told the Daily Mail.

“If a dog alerts, they’re going to mark it and they’re probably going to decide if it’s a good enough alert to throw a diver in there and take a look.”

The wet areas have been used as Native American resting places, making matters even more complicated.

“The problem we have with areas like the Carlton is there is a lot of old pioneer and Indian graves out there.

“And the dogs will alert on those. It could have been an Indian grave that they found.

“The dogs will find stuff that is that old.”

Cops initially called off a “major search” Monday as they said that Laundrie isn’t a suspect – but it was back on Thursday.

Laundrie is still unknown as the search enters its sixth-day phase.

These conditions are extremely difficult.

Searchers are at risk due to the deepwater levels in the reserve, which is a result of numerous hurricanes that have flooded the area.

Many sections of the reserve are waist-deep and large areas are completely flooded, prompting authorities to deploy airboats.

“This time of year is probably the worst time to be out there because of the heavy rains,” Hadsell stated to the Daily Mail.

“This area is part of the watershed for the Mayakka River.

“So as the water moves this way from mid-state down to the Gulf of Mexico, it goes through the Carlton Reserve.”

The Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (160-acre section attached) was the initial location of the search.

The search then moved to the main entrance of Carlton Reserve, which is closer to Venice, Florida.

‘PROBABLY NOT THERE’

The amount of resources pouring into the pursuit of the 23-year-old aggravates Hadsell, who claimed to the Daily Mail that he has led 160 missions but isn’t looking for Laundrie.

Because of the scale of the search for Laundrie and the amount of days elapsed, Hadsell remains doubtful he’s going to be found there.

“Any time he would move, especially in the Carlton, he would leave trails because you sink in the mud,” According to him, the publication was informed.

“There would be evidence that somebody has been moving through there.

“And any K9 will pick that up.”

Hadsell claims there’s been no Laundrie scent or prints.

“So far I’ve heard they’ve found none of that, he said. “If that’s true, then Laundrie’s probably not there.”

Hadsell is therefore particularly concerned by the rising price tag.

“To see them blow more than a million bucks out here on this guy, is just like what the heck,” He spoke to the Daily Mail.

He submits there are a lot of others who are in need of the expertise and manpower that are being used up for Laundrie’s manhunt.

“A lot of other people who end up missing need that money and need that help. And they don’t get it.

“And that is chaffing me on this whole thing.”

FUNERAL FOR GABBY

The funeral service for Gabby is slated for Sunday, September 26, from 12pm to 5pm, at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York.

Gabby’s body will be cremated while her family prepares for a funeral to say goodbye.

Central Recorder has learned that the family intended for the Wyoming cremation to be held before the New York service.

The deep water in the reserve after numerous hurricanes pelted the landscape increases the danger factor for searchers

7 Cadaver dogs have been used to try to find Laundrie and may have alerted to some Native American burial sites, according to an expert

Authorities discovered Gabby’s body in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming