IATSE sends out Strike Authorization Ballots to Hollywood; Hollywood Could Shut down

EXCLUSIVEThis morning, the countdown officially began in what could be one largest labor actions Hollywood has ever seen.

Tens to thousands of IATSE members woken Friday morning and were on their way to set when they received email with a link for their strike authorization ballot.

Seeking to put the stalling studios and producers’ AMPTP representatives on a Def Con 2 scale notice after talks on a new contract weeks went silent from the other side weeks ago, the rank and file in 13 below-the-line locals across the West Coast and more elsewhere in the country are being asked to give their leadership the ability to put their power where their picket line is if necessary.

Once signing on to the link provided in this morning’s email, members are presented with a very straightforward question: “Do you authorize the IATSE International President to call a strike against the Producers covered by the Basic/Area Standards Agreement?”(Yes/No).

After months of negotiation with the Carol Lombardini -led AMPTP AMPTP, Matt Loeb – led IATSE has made a decision. It is a very clear choice professionally and personally.

“Our members deserve respect,”Loeb said this in an email that was sent separately to Loeb on Friday morning, at the same time the ballot email. “Not just because we are the most talented, creative technicians and artisans in the world, bit because we are human being with basic human needs,”The union boss did not stop. “We require breaks during the workday, sleep, food, a safe trip home and a little time with family or away from the job,”He concluded.

“The demands of the industry must be balanced with the health and wellness of its members,’ Loeb went on to say in language that implies some of the new perspective many in America have taken over the last 18 months of the Covid-19 crisis. “The changes we seek are modest and manageable. What we seek is simply fairness.” (Read Matt Loeb, President of IATSE International)

Many Hollywood stars and members of Congress have supported the desire to make modest changes. This has put pressure on networks, streamers and studios.

“The AMPTP has failed to work with us on addressing the most grievous problems in their workplaces,”The union said. These issues will be discussed as the industry bounces back from last year’s pandemic lockdowns. “excessively unsafe and harmful working hours; unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts; consistent failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends, and “workers on certain ‘New Media’ streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters.”

IATSE may pull the plug in most American and Canadian productions if they get authorization. If IATSE does, (they will), and then call a strike. Voting will continue within the 60,000 strong guild until October 3rd at 9 PM PT. It is likely that the union will announce its decision within the hour. The only question now is how much more than the 75% voting ballots IATSE requires to get authorization.

However, a strike would not, at least not immediately, affect premium cable productions. As Deadline reported on September 24, IATSE’s pay television agreement with HBO, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax doesn’t expire until December 31, 2022, so crews working those shows could continue working. Also, contracts still in force until the end of next year could allow those who work on low-budget feature films, music videos, and commercials to continue their employment.

IATSE made it clear during virtual town halls and other communications with members over two weeks that they can and cannot work. They also explained the repercussions. “If you are working on commercials or for HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, BET or another company that has a contract still in effect – you must keep working,”According to the union. “You will not be a scab!”

With voting set to conclude on Sunday, the expectation is that Loeb and the union’s negotiating committee, armed with strike authorization, will return to the bargaining table with management’s AMPTP for one last chance to reach an agreement to avert the union’s first-ever industrywide strike.

For those of you who love math, here is how the numbers work in terms of this weekend’s authorization balloting.

IATSE employs an electoral college-style voting system. To allow any local to pass a strike authorization it must have at least 75% vote “Yes”Support a strike authorization A local’s delegate votes will reflect the members’ votes. A local that has received 1,000 votes would need 750. “Yes”Vote in support of the strike authorization If the local does not reach that threshold, all that local’s delegate votes would be counted as “No”. The outcome is determined by a simple majority of votes cast by delegate members in the bargaining unit.

To be crystal, there are actually two separate strike authorization votes going on – one among the union’s 13 Hollywood production locals covered by the Basic Agreement, and the other covering 23 different locals outside Los Angeles who work under the Area Standards Agreement.

In just 60 hours, we will be able to see how united the union is. This could mark a major shift in Hollywood’s workings.

In the meantime, read IATSE chief Matt Loeb’s letter of this morning to members here:

Dear Sisters, Brother, and Kin

We’ve been bargaining since May 2021 but the producers believe they have done enough and refuse to answer our latest proposal.

Although there have been some improvements, producers still have not responded in a meaningful way to our core priorities. To show that we stand united in our convictions, and to demand further improvements in our working conditions and compensation, we will vote for a strike authorization.

Why haven’t the producers replied to our demands? Because there’s no good argument for not giving workers rest and meal breaks. There’s no good argument for asking people to work full time without providing them with enough compensation to make ends meet. They cannot deny that New Media is still a viable option. “new.”

Our members deserve respect. They are skilled, creative artisans and technicians, but we also have basic human needs. We all need breaks in the middle of the day, food, sleep, food, safe travel home, and some time with our families or away from the job.

It is important to balance the needs of the industry with the well-being of its members. We are looking for small and manageable changes. We seek fairness.

It is now time for us to demonstrate our unity in a shared vision of a better world for our members. The basic necessities we require are rights that all workers are entitled. Stability in the sector is based on fair contracts that respect our workers. Period.

I implore you to vote YES on strike authorization. Stand together. We are strong.

In Solidarity,

Matthew D. Loeb

IATSE, International President