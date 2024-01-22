“I Cannot Take This Stress” – Discover the Ultimate Solution to Alleviate Stress and Find Inner Peace Today

Intense Psychological Thriller ‘Presence’ Shocks Sundance Audiences

Unforgettable Premiere

Movie lovers at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival got more than they bargained for during the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s Presence. The movie was so intense that it prompted some audience members to walk out, leaving even the cast taken aback.

A Different Perspective

Written by David Koepp, the movie revolves around the Payne family – mom Rebecca, dad Chriss, teen son Tyler, and his younger sister Chloe, each dealing with their own challenges. After moving into a new house, they quickly realize they are not alone. What sets Presence apart from other haunted house movies is that the entire film is presented from the perspective of the ghostly entity haunting the house.

Specters, lies and videotape: Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Presence’ jolts Sundance to life https://t.co/Oj1OIOTT8C — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 21, 2024

Overwhelming Response

During the premiere, Variety reported that many viewers exited the screening early due to the intense nature of the film. Those who stayed until the end experienced “edge-of-the-seat anxiety.” The cast was also shaken by the movie’s intensity, with Lucy Liu revealing her genuine shock after the screening. She expressed, “I’m just devastated. My body is having reactions as if I wasn’t in the movie.” Meanwhile, West Mulholland assured the crowd that he is nothing like his on-screen character.

Critical Acclaim

Despite the strong reaction at its screening, Presence has garnered positive reviews and currently holds a 100% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Bilge Ebiri called it “the best thing Soderbergh has done in ages,” highlighting how the film works as both an art and horror film. Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting described it as “an innovative and grim nail-biter with more on its mind than the logline suggests.”

Release Details

At present, Presence does not have a confirmed release date beyond the festival. Whether it will be released in theaters or head straight to streaming platforms remains uncertain. For the latest updates, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.