I Broke Every Rule In The Contract – Says Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is enjoying her first season on The Voice since taking over from Nick Jonas, and she opened up to her fellow coach Kelly Clarkson in a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Grande loves her time on The Voice singing competition show but admitted that some of the rules can be difficult to follow.

“I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” the “thank u next” singer said. “It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing. It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting.”

“I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time,” Grande explained, saying that she hadn’t really listened to the rules set for her by producers. “I’ve broken every rule in my contract,” Grande admitted.

“I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.'” Clarkson also pointed out that Grande was constantly “sending stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana.

Clarkson told Grande that she hoped that her time on The Voice would allow audiences to see an often unseen side of the pop star. “Backstage, I have to have my eye makeup redone,” Clarkson stated. “Like, she’s hysterical. She’s so funny. Very quick-witted. I didn’t know this about you.”

The Voice announced in May that Grande would be taking Jonas’s place on the panel for season 21. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande made the statement in response to the news. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”