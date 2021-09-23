China flies 19 fighter jets into Taiwan airspace as WW3 fears grow

WORLD War Three fears are mounting after China sent another 19 fighter jets into Taiwan airspace.

According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, Taiwan’s air force responded quickly on Thursday to the Chinese planes that entered its air defense zone.

1 The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers Credit: GETTY

It marks the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry said that the Chinese aircraft had 12 J-16 fighters and 2 nuclear-capable H-6 bombarders.

After sending planes over 15 times within two weeks, China has now flown 10 fighter jets into Taiwan’s airspace.

Beijing has sent different aircrafts including fighter jets, spotter planes and bombers into ADIZ every day this month, except for on September 2, reports Taiwan News.

China has been increasing its gray zone tactics over the past year, sending routinely aircraft into the zone.

According to data from MND, Chinese aircrafts in Taiwan’s ADIZ have been tracked 155 times this calendar year.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk provides the most up-to-date celebrity news, football news as well as real-life stories, stunning photos, and video.

For the best Sun Online experience, download our new and improved app. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.