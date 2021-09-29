Hurricane Sam path 2021 LIVE – Fears Category 4 storm is coming to Florida as it’s tracked by spaghetti model

PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME

“The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

Additionally, officials recommend the public shop for non-perishables, first-aid kits, medicine, water, and disaster supplies ahead of time to ensure safety.

Because hurricane season is ongoing during the coronavirus outbreak, officials recommend that people stockpile hand sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol, liquid soap or bar soap, disinfectant wipes, and at most two masks per person.