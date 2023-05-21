How To Watch Fatal Attraction Series Online?

If you’re eagerly anticipating the release of the Fatal Attraction TV series, based on the 1987 movie of the same name, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream. The show aims to right some of the wrongs of its source material while presenting a fresh and updated take on the story.

Fatal Attraction Release Dates and Streaming Platform:

The Fatal Attraction TV series premiered on April 30, 2023, on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. The first three episodes were made available on that date, followed by weekly releases of single episodes until the final two episodes, which dropped on the same day.

The release schedule for the US and Canada is as follows:

Episodes 1-3: April 30

Episode 4: May 7

Episode 5: May 14

Episode 6: May 21

Episodes 7-8: May 28

For international audiences, including regions like Latin America, the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, the episodes premiered on Paramount+ the day after their US and Canada release dates.

How to Watch Fatal Attraction Series?

In the UK, Fatal Attraction is exclusively available to stream on Paramount Plus. The first three episodes were launched on Monday, May 1, 2023. Subsequently, a new episode is released weekly until the two-part finale on Monday, May 29, 2023.

About Fatal Attraction Series:

The Fatal Attraction series explores the relationship between Dan Gallagher, a married man, and his colleague Alex Forrest. After a one-time extramarital fling, events quickly take a dark turn, leading to unpleasant consequences for both parties as things spiral out of control.

In this adaptation, the story unfolds across two time periods: 2008 and 2023. The latter picks up as Dan is released from prison after serving 15 years for Alex’s murder, maintaining his innocence all along. Determined to clear his name and seek forgiveness from his family for his disloyalty, Dan embarks on a mission to prove his innocence.

Streaming Cost:

To access Paramount Plus and watch Fatal Attraction, you can subscribe for £6.99 per month or £69.90 for a full year. Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access, launched in the UK last year and offers a variety of original shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets, and Rabbit Hole.

Trailer:

If you want a glimpse of what to expect from the Fatal Attraction series, you can watch the official trailer released by Paramount Plus earlier this month.

Stay tuned and enjoy watching the Fatal Attraction series as it unfolds its thrilling narrative, delving into the complexities of love, obsession, and consequences.