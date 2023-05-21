B&B Spoilers – Ridge’s kids wage war on Brooke Logan

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Bridge War on the CBS soap is rekindled for the umpteenth and final time. Let’s be honest, it was killing the B&B writers not putting Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) back together. And, B&B spoilers show the couple’s reunion will take center stage next week.

Brooke Logan has a weakness for European trips and candles. It doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together and realize that Brooke and Ridge will hit the sheets before their work trip comes to a close.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Steffy Forrester And Thomas Forrester Won’t Quit

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers predict that Brooke is going to throw a tantrum. “Girl Power” Throw caution to the wind, and let go of her agreement with Taylor Hayes.

Steffy Forrester, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Thomas Atkinson (Matthew Atkinson), hated Brooke’s presence with their father.

The siblings still play a role in creating parenting traps, even though they have grown up and are responsible for their own lives and families. Lindsay Lohan would be ashamed.

B&B Spoilers – Brooke Loga And Ridge Forrester Busted

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers reveal that Steffy and Thomas plan to break Brooke and Ridge Forrester up in Italy and then all hell will break out.

Not only are they mad at their dad for kicking their mom to the curb for Brooke AGAIN, but they also have a bone to pick with Brooke since she broke the pact with their mom and seduced Ridge when Taylor was in another country and couldn’t put the breaks on it.

Brooke Logan has a point. Do you think that Brooke Logan is wrong?

Keep checking here to get the latest news and spoilers about The Bold and the Beautiful.