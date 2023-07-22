How to serve drinks on an airplane first.

There’s nothing more frustrating than wanting a cold beverage on an airplane, but having to wait for the trolley.

You can sneakily ensure that you will be served before others depending on your plane.

2 It may take a little while for you to be served if, after you board the plane, you feel thirsty. Credit: Alamy

Reddit is where a Southwest Flight Attendant revealed her secret to answering questions.

Someone asked for the flight order during a flight.

He asked: “How is the drink order process at Southwest?”

Does Sprite come in a big batch and is it given to everybody who orders Sprite all at once? “Or do they create drinks in accordance with the seating order?”

The unnamed flight attendant responded: “It’s based on seat order.

Each of us has a section that we are responsible for.

Then they continued, “A secret: If you are in rows 1, 9, or 17 on the Boeing 737 700, you’ll get to drink your beverage first.

“If you’re flying on a Boeing 737-800, if you sit in row 1, 9, 16, or 23, you will get your drink first.”

Somebody said: “My spouse figured out this and sits always on row nine.”

Caroline Kneitz, who worked as a flight attendant for Emirates for more than six years, shared how to get your meals before everyone as well.

She revealed that those who order special meals will always be served first, so that meal services will run smoother.

She saidMail Online: “If you’re sticking to plane food and want your food served early, then all you need to do is order a special meal such as vegan or Kosher.

“Special meals, which have to pre-ordered in advance, are always dished out first. It’s especially helpful to get your meal early on night flights so you can sleep faster.

The experts have revealed what you can drink in a plane, and they don’t just recommend water.

Soon, planes will be able to track the amount of alcohol you consume during a flight.

When asked for an extra snack, the same flight attendant revealed their true feelings.