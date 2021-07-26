“How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 4 Release Date | Confirmation for Renewal of Season?

The new season of the German coming-age comedy-drama blockbuster TV series, “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is rocking on Netflix. With the arrival of Season 3, now the fans are ravenous for more entertaining episodes. So, will the makers renew the show for Season 4? Here is all we know.

“How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is one of the most hilarious Netflix shows that garnered a huge response with its debut in 2019. Starring some supremely talented actors like Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Luna Baptiste Schaller, and Damian Hardung, the show won the heart of tons of audiences. The story of the series is highly inspired by a true incident that took place in 2015 in Leipzig. “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is a fictional setting that follows Moritz and his friend Lenny Sander, who is trying to push Moritz to his ex-girlfriend Lisa Novak, through indulging in an ecstasy selling business. Although the teens began with a small piece, the business turned out to be something uncontrollable. The two friends stepped into drug trafficking and their lives turned upside down.

On July 27, 2021, Season 3 dropped on Netflix and turned out to be another hit for the streaming platform. The new entries have gathered incredible viewership from the audience and now they are demanding a more enjoyable experience. So, will there be “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 4? Check out all details below.

“How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 4 Renewal Status – Will There Be A New Season?

Renewal Status – Not Renewed (last Updated: July 26, 2021)

After the thrilling season 3, loaded with surprises for the fans, they are pretty curious to know about the future of the show. The climax of the third installment has created hype among the audience and they are demanding more. But, unfortunately, as of now, “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 3 is a new entry to the Netflix world. So, the makers will surely need some time to analyze the performance of the new installment before renewing it.

“How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 4 Release Date – When Will The Next Season Drop?

The anticipation for Season 4 is reaching new heights. The fans are really anxious to know the premiere date and other updates about “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” Season 4. But as of now, there are no updates on the fourth installment. Season 3 landed on July 27, 2021. So, we can expect an official announcement coming in the upcoming months. Make sure to stay tuned as we will pass on the hot updates soon.