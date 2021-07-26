East West 101 | Watch Online for Free | Crime Drama Series 2021

An action-drama revolving around the Major Crime Squad in Sydney, “East West 101” is based on the real-life experiences of detectives in the Sydney suburbs. The series has repeatedly won several awards in different categories along with the viewers’ hearts since it was first released in December 2007.

In this article, you are about to read where and how to watch the thriller series “East West 101” Season 2 online for free. Before we dig deeper into watching the full episodes of Season 2 online for free, let’s take a look at the series plot, cast and seasons.

“East West 101” Crime Drama Series

The series created by Steve Knapman and Kris Wyld spans over three seasons from 2007 to 2011.

“East West 101” Season 2 Plot

The series storyline is led by a detective, Zane Malik who starts working with Detective Ray Crowley from a different culture and background. Season two sheds light on the fallout of a bombing incident with links to a Muslim terrorist group. The investigation strengthens as they suspect multicultural involvement in the explosion with connected conspiracies remaining to be solved.

“East West 101” Season 2 Cast

Starring Don Hany as Detective Zane Malik, the series features actors like Susie Porter, Aaron Fa’aoso, Gerald Lepkowski, Renee Lim, Daniela Farinacci, Gyton Grantley, Costa Ronin, and Richard Carter as cast members.

“East West 101” Season 2 Full Episodes List

Season 2 of the crime drama series “East West 101” has a total of seven episodes each of 52 minutes of showtime.

Episode 1: The Lost Boy

Episode 2: A Prodigal Fear

Episode 3: Just Cargo

Episode 4: Ice in the Veins

Episode 5: Men of Conscience

Episode 6: Another Life

Episode 7: Atonement

Where to Watch the Crime Drama Series “East West 101” Season 2 Full Episodes Online for Free?

You can watch the full episodes of “East West 101” Season 2 by subscribing to Acorn TV Amazon Channel with a free trial.

How to watch the crime drama series “East West 101” Season 2 full episodes online for free?

You can watch the full episodes of “East West 101” Season 2 online for free by subscribing to Acorn TV Amazon Channel and starting a seven-day free trial.

To start watching the full episodes of “East West 101” Season 2 online free, follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Go to the official website of Acorn TV Prime Video Channel or simply click here to redirect to the website.

Click on “Start your free trials”.

Sign in to your Amazon account.

Add a payment method- Credit or Debit card and enter the required information.

Confirm your subscription and start your free trial!

You can also stream the full episodes of “East West 101” Season 2 online for free through websites like Tubi TV and FilmRise.

Watch “East West 101” Season 2 full episodes online for free on Tubi TV

Watch “East West 101” Season 2 full episodes online for free on FilmRise