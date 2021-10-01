How Tech is Building the Next Generation of Content Creators

By Tom O'Brien
Audio and video platforms have significantly changed the entertainment industry, and the tech behind them is shaping the way content creators and influencers make their business.

Now content creators and influencers are emerging as the next wave of celebrities, and as Ross Gerber, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki pointed out in TheGrill’s “Media Disrupted: How Tech is Driving New Platforms & Services” panel, Hollywood is looking to social media to find talent that have a big following. Traditionally, the industry would make the stars and build them up — now it’s the reverse with many influencers making themselves famous and then the industry starts courting them.

