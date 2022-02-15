How Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Really Feels About Potential Retirement

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek made it pretty clear that she wants the party to continue, both on and off the field. “I would love to watch him play football some more,” the model dished to TMZ Sports. “He knows that. I tell him.” Kostek added that she’s not putting any pressure on her boyfriend, but also said that when he first retired from the New England Patriots in 2019 it was because he wasn’t feeling right. However, things are different now. “He came back when he felt good. So, it’s really going to be, truly, like a gametime decision,” Kostek explained.

Seeing how Gronkowski’s off-the-field behavior makes him one of the most charismatic players and personalities in the NFL, we have a feeling that we’ll be hearing much more of him, regardless of whether he hangs up his cleats or not. At least he’s got Kostek to support and back him up no matter what decision he makes.