How Rihanna Feels About Being a Billionaire?

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and she’s proud of it. The news came via an August 2021 Forbes Magazine article highlighting the Barbados-born singer’s success in music, acting, fragrance, cosmetics, and lingerie. According to Forbes Magazine, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion. That makes her the wealthiest female musician in the entire world.

Fenty, Rihanna’s makeup line that she launched in 2017, accounts for the bulk of her financial wealth. Rihanna reportedly holds half the brand’s value, valued at $2.8 billion. Rihanna has an estimated $1.4 trillion.

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie line of the ‘We Found Love’ singer, was sold just a few years after her cosmetics line. The line sells a range of lingerie, sexy toys, bodysuits, loungewear, bodysuits, and other accessories. Savage x Fenty has a market value of $270 million.

Rihanna’s other income is a combination of her music carer, which includes extensive touring, acting roles, including Ocean’s Eight, and other business ventures such as her fragrance line Rebel.

Rihanna is humbled by the accomplishment and beams when she hears the news. “It’s tricky because it’s hard even to accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” She said in a recent interview. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Still, she says the status does frighten her a bit, telling Extra, “It’s scary,” she said. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there, and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all, if anything, right?… I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

She plans to donate a lot of what she has to charities that are dear to her heart. Her charity, Clara Lionel, supports and funds education & climate change programs around the world. She is also a champion of survivors of domestic abuse, of which she was a victim.