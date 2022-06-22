How Much Does RuPaul Make Per Episode Of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

RuPaul Charles is heavily involved in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (well, his name is on it after all!) so it’s no surprise to learn he makes big bucks from the hugely popular competition show as host and producer. As for how much the star rakes in per episode, TV Guide reported back in 2013 that he was making $50,000 for each episode. Season 14 of the show was made up of 16 episodes, which meant RuPaul could have earned himself a whopping $800,000 for the season.

However, it’s worth noting that the show has gone from strength to strength since 2013 and has spawned a slew of spin-offs, including “RuPaul’s Drag U,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” and “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” meaning there’s a good chance Michelle Visage’s bestie could be earning even more per episode today. For one, Season 14 of the show had the highest cash prize in the show’s history, with the winner taking home $150,000, per Entertainment Weekly.

With so many seasons of “Drag Race” down, all that money has really piled up. Of course, as a savvy businessperson, RuPaul has plenty of other ventures where he brings in plenty of cash too, and all that work has earned this star an eye-watering net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.