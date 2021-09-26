How Much Did Meghan Markle’s Wardrobe Really Cost Over A Four Day Period In New York?

Dressing Meghan Markle doesn’t come cheap. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex’s New York City wardrobe cost upwards of $30,000. For example, Meghan’s all red outfit was reportedly worth more than $7,500; her coat was Loro Piana cashmere worth more than $5,000, and her Manolo Blahnik pumps retail for more than $500, according to the report. “She was here for business, whatever that business may be, and she dressed the part,” a source told the outlet.

The Daily Mail claims that Meghan had “more changes than a broadway play” during her trip to the Big Apple — and while it may have been close to 80 degrees outside, Meghan capitalized on the season; September 22 was officially the first day of autumn. The duchess looked effortlessly chic, pairing jackets and pumps with almost every outfit that she chose to wear. The former actor appears to love fashion, and that certainly didn’t go unnoticed.