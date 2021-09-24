How Mark Consuelos makes Kelly Ripa happy when she is upset

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for 25 years, and although many people might think that they are probably tired of each other or maybe don’t even kiss goodnight, this couldn’t be further than the reality.

Consuelos, who married Ripa in 1996, filled in for Ryan Seacrest as guest co-host during Monday‘s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. While discussing the new HBO series Scenes from a Marriage, Kelly opened up about her relationship, revealing that her love and intimate life with her husband is utterly opposite to what the characters in the miniseries are experiencing.

©GettyImages Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

The series, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of a couple struggling in their relationship and living in tension. “I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately,” Ripa said, referring to the show.

“He would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re upset? I’m able to handle that. Oh, you don‘t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you‘re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need,‘” Ripa explained. Kelly later added, “Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with —” she paused, trying to find the right word. “Love,” Consuelos said.

“Love and sexy time,” Ripa said. Although Mark insists that “not everything” can be solved with “sexy time,” Ripa added, “Just about almost everything.”

Ripa and Mark build a family and share three children: Michael, Joaquin, and daughter Lola. According to one of their sons, his parents are “relationship goals.”

©Mark Consuelos Michael Consuelos said his parents are relationship goals

“One hundred percent they‘re relationship goals, and it’s weird because I‘ve been with them the longest,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that’s how I see it.”