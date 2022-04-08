How Kourtney & Travis Barker’s Families Feel About Their Vegas Wedding

It’s no surprise their blended family has given their stamp of approval. After all, the couple’s kids—Kourtney’s Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis’ Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22—have seemingly all unified while spending time together during holidays, a trip to Disneyland and more outings together.

Kourtney celebrated her Vegas nuptials by posting several photos on Instagram this week. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am,” she wrote, “after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”