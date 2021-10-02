How Kate Middleton has stepped up her royal game

Kate Middleton was and still is considered to be a unit with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at one time. Although the Fab Four was expected to include both of them, it is not clear if they actually made it that far. Vanity Fair. The future of the monarchy fell on William and Kate when Harry and Meghan decided to resign as senior royal family members. But the transition was seamlessly handled by the Duchess. “[Kate] knew she was going to have to up her game—and she did. Now she’s a royal rock star — everything Meghan should have been,”According to a senior royal source, the Daily Mail.

It seems as though William and Kate’s bond is stronger than ever before, and the two are ready to take on the future — their future — as a team of two. Dan Wootton from The Daily Mail pointed out that both the Duke and Duchess were present at The Daily Mail’s. “James Bond”The premiere was a great way to see how Kate has grown. “I have no doubt what we saw on the Bond red carpet this week was a transformed Duchess prepared for decades of battle,”Wootton wrote that he believed Queen Elizabeth should be so grateful that William chose Kate to be his wife.