How is The Queen Honoring Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry may no longer be able to step out in his full military regalia, but Queen Elizabeth II plans on honoring her grandson with a shiny new medal. According to Daily Express, he and Meghan Markle are on the list of royals who will receive a “purely commemorative” Platinum Jubilee medal in 2022.

The queen presented Harry with similar medals at her 2002 Golden Jubilee and 2012 Diamond Jubilee, so not doing so this time around would surely be perceived as a slap in the face. Although some reports portray a difficult relationship between Harry’s grandmother and him, Harry has worked hard to show the world that they still love each other. Oprah was not surprised to hear that he didn’t get along with his father or older brother. But he also said nothing about the queen. Rumours that he had sprung his decision not to be a senior royal from her were also dismissed by him. “No, I would never blindside my grandmother, I have too much respect for her,” he said, per The Guardian.

Harry and Meghan even named their daughter Lilibet in Her Majesty’s honor, and a spokesperson for the couple told People that they talked to the queen before using the nickname. She hasn’t met her namesake yet, but Central Recorder has reported that the Sussexes are trying to arrange a meeting with her well ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.