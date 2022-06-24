How Emilia Clarke Really Feels About Sophie Turner

As a fantasy world epic, the characters in “Game of Thrones” were scattered across multiple different kingdoms and territories, meaning that some of them never even interacted. Though they knew of each other, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen didn’t officially meet until the show’s last season, when Daenerys, along with her dragons and Dothraki horde, openly challenged Cersei Lannister for the throne. For Emilia Clarke, the prospect of finally working alongside her longtime friend Sophie Turner was “lovely,” as she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “Sophie is a really good friend of mine, so it was very fun, it was very silly, it was very then like, ‘Oh! We’re doing this now, we’re having like an actor discussion,’ as opposed to just me and Sophie,” Clarke explained.

But while Clarke had nothing but glowing things to say about her co-star, Turner hasn’t hesitated to shade her friend — all in good humor of course! When eagle-eyed fans noticed that a Starbucks cup had accidentally made its way on set in 2019 (per TODAY), Turner pointed the finger at Clarke. “We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so … I mean look who it’s placed in front of … Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit,” Turner said on an episode of “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” HBO also poked fun at the gaffe, with the “GOT” account tweeting, “News from Winterfell … #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”