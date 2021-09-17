How do Prince William’s children inspire him?

Prince Williams’ children have much to look forward to in their father — aka, the future King of the United Kingdom. William’s desire to be a role model for his children drives him to pursue his ideas to solve global environmental problems. It turns out he wants to be able to look into the eyes of his three children and say that he did his bit for the world and the environment. And it all starts with inculcating some “personal change” in his life.

“The challenge the Duke set himself was, ‘What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next 10 years in the fight against climate change?” says Jason Knauf, the chief executive of the Royal Foundation, while explaining the idea behind the environmental awards, per People. “What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit? Every aspect of the Prize bears the stamp of his contribution.”

William writes in the foreword of “Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet” that he “strongly believes” that change is possible, and it’s done with “collective ambition, and a can-do-spirit.” Despite the decade-long journey ahead, William’s got his foundation set up, and with the support and love of his children, he could go all way!