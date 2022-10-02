How did Laenor Velaryon become a Dragon book keeper?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon*

House of the Dragon was a prequel series, set 200 years before Game of Thrones. We know that all characters in the series are doomed at one point.

Laenor Velaryon, a character that has been with us since the first episode, has grown in importance over the years.

But what happens to Laenor Valaryon in House of the Dragon, and how will he die?

Laenor Velaryon’s story in House of the Dragon so far

Laenor Velaryon, the son Corlys Velaryon’s daughter, first appears in episode 1 when she is a small child.

Laenor has become more important as the series progresses. She fought alongside Daemon Targaryen at the war for The Stepstones. There, Seasmoke rode his dragon Seasmoke into battle.

Recent arrangements were made for Rhaenyra and he to marry, in order strengthen the relationship between the two families.

Laenor is gay, so he and Rhaenyra reached an understanding that would allow them the freedom to choose which partners they wanted. Criston Cole brutally killed Joffrey Lonmouth his current lover in episode 5.

Following episode 6’s 10-year time jump, it’s revealed that Rhaenyra has given birth to three children during their marriage, but their parentage is questioned and subject to rumour as the children have curly, brown hair – similar to Harwin Strong’s – rather than the white hair of Laenor Velaryon.

Episode 6 ends with Laenor and Rhaenyra leaving King’s Landing to take up the seat at Dragonstone, with Rhaenyra allowing Laenor to bring his new lover, Ser Qarl Correy.

How does Laenor Velaryon die?

QarlCorrey killed Laenor Velaryon in the books after they got into an altercation while visiting Spicetown.

Fire & Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, is written largely as a fictional history book with various sources giving their account of events.

In the case of Laenor’s death, the sources in the book differ on the motivations behind his and Qarl’s quarrel.

Septon Eustace, one source, claimed that Qarl killed Laenor due to jealousy. He believed his Velaryon lover had turned his head by a younger favourite.

Mushroom, a dwarf who was a fool at Red Keep, suggests that Qarl killed Laenor under Daemon Targaryen’s orders so that he could marry Rhaenyra, an unreliable source.

Who is Ser Qarl Correy,

Qarl Correy was a knight who became Laenor Velaryon’s lover in the years after his marriage to Rhaenyra.

Episode 6 shows the couple returning from a boisterous drink session and sparring in the last moments of the episode.

He is never seen again after Qarl killed Laenor in books. Mushroom speculates that Qarl escaped aboard a ship sent to him by Daemon Targaryen, and that he was killed on the way. His body was then dumped into the Narrow Sea.

