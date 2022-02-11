How Blake Lively’s Style Has Evolved Over the Years

At the premiere for “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” she donned a silky, bright orange dress.
She paired the dress with a long pearl necklace, many bracelets, and strappy sandals.
Fast forward to 2007 when Blake landed a role on “Gossip Girl.”
At the CW launch party for the show, she meant business in a sleek black pantsuit. Lively also added more drama to the outfit with dark eyeliner and large waves.
The actress wore this black Ralph Lauren creation at her first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2008 for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme.
Her mermaid-style gown really made a statement. Lively paired the dress with silver bracelets and sleek black gloves.
She sported orange again for the premiere of “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” in the summer of 2008.
Orange seems to be one of her go-to red-carpet colors.
At the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, Lively took home awards for Choice TV Actress: Drama and Choice TV: Female Breakout Star while wearing a purple, one-shouldered minidress.
Lively finished the look with a thick belt cinched at her waist, a pair of black pointed-toe heels, and a large statement ring.
Lively put herself on the fashion world’s map when she paired her tousled hair with a steel-blue gown at the 2009 Golden Globes.
She matched her jewelry to the bejeweled details on the dress.
She wore this teal gown to the 2009 Met Gala.
This time around, she wore a more modern Versace look for “The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion” event. Her one-shoulder teal gown featured a leg-exposing slit and plunging neckline.
She wore Versace again as a presenter at the Emmy Awards later that year.
The actress wore a red gown with floral details. She also wore her hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup simple.
She finished the look with one crystal bracelet.
For the 2010 Met Gala, which had the theme “American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity,” the actress decided on a striking textured blue minidress.
One-shoulder dresses were one of Lively’s go-to red-carpet looks in the aughts. She paired the dramatic dress with a busy pair of patterned pumps.
She channeled her inner ballerina in a red, tutu-like dress at the Cinema Con Awards in March 2011, where she took home an award for Breakthrough Performer.
Fittingly enough, Lively paired the ballerina-like dress with a bun, white jewelry, and simple makeup.
To celebrate the 100th episode of “Gossip Girl,” she wore a white fringed dress, which was very reminiscent of the roaring ’20s.
The mid-length dress featured cutouts and feather details. Lively finished the look with gold sandals, dark eyeliner, and fringe earrings.
A year later at the 2014 Met Gala, she took to the red carpet with her husband Ryan Reynolds for “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”
Lively looked very old Hollywood as she paired her sparkling champagne gown, tight ringlets, and statement jewelry. The dress had a long, dramatic train — one of Lively’s usual red-carpet looks.
At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Lively paid homage to the ’70s.
She wore a patterned minidress, sported hoop earrings, and pushed her voluminous hair off her face with a thick headband.
She also complemented the light-pink accent on her dress with suede heels and a mini clutch.
Her pale-pink Burberry cape at May 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Met Gala was praised by many fashion critics.
The strapless dress featured high-cut slits, which revealed that the dress had a silky bottom layer.
She paired the floral millennial pink gown with dark eye makeup, deep-pink lipstick, and statement earrings.
She rocked a two-piece ensemble at the January 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where she won an award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress.
Once again, Lively sported an outfit with fringe details. She also paired her sparkling black ensemble with matching eye makeup, lace-up flats, jewelry, and a bejeweled clutch.
The actress supported her husband at the “Free Guy” premiere in a sparkling pink dress.
The sleeveless dress was designed by Prabal Gurung. It had three triangular cutouts across her chest, all of which were lined with silver sequins. The gown was also backless.
On Instagram, Lively shared that she also wore Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Louboutin heels, and silver chains braided into her ponytail.