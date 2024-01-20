Houston Rodeo, Dinosaur Attraction, and Space Center: Experience Out of This World Fun in Houston! SEO title: “Houston Rodeo, Dinosaur Attraction, Space Center: Out of This World Fun!”

Texas Adventure: Explore Houston and Beyond

If you’re looking for a thrilling and diverse adventure, Texas is the place to be!

From exploring the immersive experience of the moon landing at the Space Center in Houston to the lively celebrations of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, there’s something for everyone in the Lone Star State.

Exploring Houston’s Space Center

I was at the Space Center in Houston, Texas, watching the moon landing in an immersive experience that simulated what Nasa employees and the astronauts’ families would have seen in July 1969.

Visitors can explore the original control room, named a national historical landmark in 1985, and witness mind-boggling facts about Nasa’s current space programme, Artemis.

Get Your Cowboy Experience at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

From February to April, you can join thousands of locals at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Experience the cowboy way of life and Texan tradition, from bull-riding to barrel-racing, and indulge in mouth-watering barbecue.

Delve into Houston’s Cuisine and Culture

Discover the diverse and exquisite local cuisine, from authentic Mexican food at Xochi to a vibrant food destination at Post Houston.

For thirst-quenching experiences, head to The Rustic for free live music from Thursday to Sunday, or Angel Share, where you can do good while having fun by contributing to nominated non-profits with every drink bought.

Exploring Beyond Houston

Don’t miss exploring the coastal resort and port of Galveston, less than an hour away from Houston.

Visit conservation centre Moody Gardens, revel in animatronic dinosaurs, and enjoy Palm Beach waterpark.

Plan Your Texas Adventure Today

Ready to embark on your Texas adventure? British Airways offers direct flights to Houston from Heathrow, and Hotel Icon provides a comfortable stay to complete your unforgettable experience.

Get ready to witness the splendor of space history, immerse yourself in Texan traditions, savor diverse cuisines, and bask in the coastal delights of Galveston.

Don’t miss out on the adventure of a lifetime in Texas!