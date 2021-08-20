Hot News! Kerry Katona’s Ex-Husband Died After Eating Balls Of Cocaine

The latest news popping out is Kerry Katona lost her ex-husband, who died due to cocaine toxicity. Kerry Katona is one of the biggest social sensations, who is known for being an active member of the British pop girl group, “Atomic Kitten.”

Reportedly, she was devastated by the news of her ex-husband’s death. Kerry’s ex-husband, George Kay, popular by the name Mr. Kay, died of cocaine toxicity as he crashed cocaine balls inside a sock and consumed the content.

As per the latest reports, the former 39 years-old Ruby League star, George Kay, collapsed due to the overdose of cocaine and was readily shifted to the hospital on July 5, 2021. However, before he got any medical assistance, it was already too late, and he died due to the ill effects of a toxic Class A substance.

Everything About The Matter!!

Although initially, the cause of George Kay’s death was unknown, later reports proved that it was due to excess consumption of Class A substances. As per the investigations carried out, Mr. Kay was spotted enjoying quality time in the Holiday Inn hotel in Runcorn, Cheshire.

When the copes dove deep into the matter, an eyewitness was caught. As per the statement of the eyewitness, the 39-years-old star consumed a large ball of the drug, probably cocaine. As per his medical reports, George was intoxicated with the chunk of a white ball that ran down his throat, causing accidental death.

What Actually Happened In Mr. Kay’s Final Moments?

The narrating officer, Corcoran at the scene, reported that Mr. Kay has swallowed a chuck of the white stuff and its residue was spotted in his bathroom.

Mr. Kay’s mother revealed to the court that her son had an addiction to consuming recreational drugs since childhood. Back in July 2019, he was also admitted to a nearby hospital due to a severe heart attack from drug overdosage.

Mr. Kay managed to survive the July 2019 incident. But ultimately, his addiction took his life.