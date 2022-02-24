Homemade Pasta Recipe With Only 4 Ingredients

The pasta was so good that my boyfriend and I didn’t leave any leftovers.





I paired my pasta noodles with pesto sauce and cheese.



Lauren Edmonds







I initially planned to keep a small container of noodles just in case I had to snap some last-minute replacement photos for this story — except my boyfriend and I ate the whole batch.

Part of the reason I love this recipe was the added salt and olive oil, which gave it a burst of flavor compared to the other homemade pasta recipe. The added olive oil and egg yolk also helped the dough solidify much quicker and easier.

The noodles’ texture also stood out and, in my opinion, could rival any store-bought pasta if made correctly. As Miller stresses in her recipe, one of the most important things to do is make sure the dough is as thin as possible — there’s nothing worse than expecting to eat overly doughy, chewy noodles.

If the empty pot in my sink is anything to go by, I’ll definitely be trying this recipe again.