Hollywood Has Plans for Office and Green Space in a $500 Million Bubble

Hollywood Has Plans for Office and Green Space in a $500 Million Bubble
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

In an effort to create a unique and green workspace, developers in California are planning for a project called the “Star on Sunset.”

This 500,000-square-foot building would resemble a bubble in the sky, hovering over the busy city and taking the spot as the largest office complex in Hollywood, California. 

It would be both an office space and a place to relax and enjoy greenery via open-air gardens between floors 10 and 17. 

The developers have promised to work with the city to reduce the “Star’s” impact through traffic reduction and energy use.

However, Brian Curran, president of Hollywood Heritage Incorporated said that he has concerns around the housing in this history-laden district being completely enclosed by new high-rise buildings.

The plans for the project includes a $500 million budget alongside an expected approval time of two years and a construction time of an estimated three years.

Latest News

Previous articleDebra Messing Stumped by Kim Kardashian Hosting ‘SNL’: ‘Am I Missing Something?’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder