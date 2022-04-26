High-Speed Chase Near San Antonio Leads to 16 Injured

Sixteen people were injured after a truck sped away from a deputy in Medina County.

The passengers of the truck included 15 migrants and an Austin, Texas, resident, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Texas deputies pulled the truck over, with one occupant fleeing the vehicle prior to the truck speeding away, resulting in a high-speed chase with Texas deputies that continued into the nearby county of Bexar, according to the authorities.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, leading to the truck flipping over several times.

According to authorities, two of the passengers were taken to the a San Antonio hospital via a helicopter and the rest by ambulance, with two of the individuals in critical condition.

The condition of the others was not immediately known, according to CBS.

According to authorities, the driver — whose name was not immediately released — had a gun in the truck and is facing several charges.