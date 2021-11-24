Here’s what to do if you suspect that you have a concussion

Before you begin to outline your goals, ShouldDo you suspect that someone you know has suffered a concussion? Here are some urban legends to help you get rid of them. Dr. Richard Figler M.D., a primary-care sports medicine physician with the Cleveland ClinicNot necessary to wake someone up after sustaining a head injury. Concussion treatment is often a restful process that can even make it counterproductive. Dr. Figler says that concussion treatment will not force someone into a coma. This is another urban myth.

This is why it is important to monitor a possible concussion within 24 hours. If symptoms worsen, you should go to the ER immediately. You can find out more at: Mayo ClinicChildren are especially advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience vomiting or headaches that get worse over time. They should also be seen within one to two working days if fluid is leaking from their ears or nose (which could or may not contain blood). Diazziness lasting more than a few days, ringing in your ears, or behavioral changes can all be signs that you need to seek immediate attention.

When monitoring for concussions, the first 24 hours are crucial. According to HealthlinePersons who have suffered concussions should not drive or operate machinery. When dealing with concussions, the most important things are observation, rest, and avoiding reinjury.