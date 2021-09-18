Here’s The Latest about Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship

Amid news that Britney Spears’ conservatorship could be winding down, new details about child star Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship have emerged. After reviewing the case, Bynes has been in conservatorship since 2013. A judge extended the arrangement. Bynes has been mostly quiet since the announcement of her engagement and pregnancy last year. These new court documents provide insight into how those two events have played out.

Why is Amanda Bynes under a conservatorship?

After a streak of troublesome behavior, She’s The Man star Amanda Bynes was placed under a conservatorship not dissimilar to the arrangement her contemporary Britany Spears has endured for over a decade. Following a series of confusing social media updates and surveillance camera footage from a shop, Bynes raised concerns.

In 2013, her parents successfully filed to place the actress under a conservatorship, and The Blast recently obtained court documents that reveal what role the arrangement will play in Bynes’ future. After receiving a report from Bynes’ legal team, a judge has decided to extend the star’s conservatorship, which her mother runs, for another year and a half. Bynes will still be living under her current arrangement, even though there will be a status hearing in March 2023.

Bynes Sparked Concern In 2020 With Dual Announcement

Last year, Bynes made a surprise announcement that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Michael, and in March 2020, she shared a photo of a sonogram with the caption, “Baby on board!” Sources close to the situation said that it was confirmed that the actress was pregnant and had shared the news with her family a few weeks after finding out that she was expecting.

Bynes was in Pasadena for a 30-day treatment program. Her close friends were concerned about her stress levels. Though Bynes is still together with her fiance, reports indicate that she’s no longer pregnant, although no further details have been released to explain precisely what happened with the pregnancy.

Where is Bynes today?

A source told E! News, “Paul and Amanda are still together and still engaged. Their relationship right now is in a good healthy place,” adding that the couple does not live together. Meanwhile, Bynes’ relationship with her parents has improved over the last year.

Bynes could not spend much time with her parents due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, but the family could come together. “Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment,” the source explained, “The shift in her relationship with her parents had a lot to do with the pandemic, too. The quarantine process caused everyone not to see their elderly parents for a while, and Amanda was no different.”

The insider continued, “At the same time, it made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together, and that strengthened their bond a lot.” Bynes seems to be in a perfect place right now in terms of her family and love life. The actress is currently pursuing a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (Los Angeles). Bynes’ future looks bright as long as her health continues to improve.