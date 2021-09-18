Walmart employee doesn’t hold back while quitting on store’s loudspeaker

As far as employee resignations go, one Walmart employee’s decision to quit over the store’s loudspeaker is certainly up there as one of the wildest we’ve seen.

Beth McGrath, from Louisiana, posted a video to her Facebook profile on Tuesday, in which she can be seen in her black uniform, taking a deep breath before speaking to everyone in the store over the PA system.

“Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth in electronics. I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid.

“We are treated by management and customers poorly every day. Whenever we have a problem with it, we’re told that we’re replaceable.

“I’m tired of the constant gaslighting. This company treats their elderly associates like s**t,” She said.

Ms Mcgrath wasn’t done there, either, as she then turned her attention to the store management team, calling one a “pervert” and criticising two others for their behaviour towards her co-workers.

“Shame on you for treating your associates the way you do. I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us.”

After listing the names of colleagues and expressing her support for them, she added: “Walmart doesn’t deserve y’all.”

“F**k management, and f**k this job, I quit,” she concluded.

The post has received a lot of support from Ms Mcgrath, with more than 150,000 views and 3,700 commentaries at the time of writing.

“You are my hero,” Read one.

Another user commented: “Hell yea girl you tell em! Life’s too short to work with a**holes.”

“My f’n hero. Hit me up if you ever need a job in [North Carolina], but for now, enjoy that freedom,” said a third.

When the video was shared to Twitter, people praised her there, too:

A day later, the former employee shared a follow-up video in which she said she was “so grateful” for the support and donations she has received.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me and I am just at a loss for words.

“I didn’t record the video for clout. I recorded the video for my fellow co-workers to let them know that I do love them, and I do want what’s best for them.

“I wanted to be their voice. I wanted to be my voice,” McGrath added.

Rounding off the video and holding back tears, she said her advice from this would be “do not be afraid to speak your piece, even if it tears you down first”.

It isn’t the first time that a Walmart employee has resigned over the PA system, as a video of a worker from Texas doing the same thing went viral in November.

Indy100 reached out to Walmart for comment.