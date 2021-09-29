Here’s Everything We Know About Law & Order Season 21 Release Date, Cast, And Plot

The official plot synopsis of “Law & Order” Season 21 has not been stated yet. Fans probably know what to expect if they can look at the plot details that have been released. Via Deadline, the show’s new season will take an “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it approach.

That means “Law & Order” may still feature officers and attorneys handling criminal cases that are probably directly influenced by real-life occurrences found in today’s news. The show will likely keep its original format of an investigation in the beginning before moving to drama at the courthouse.

It is worth noting how the series premiere might handle coming back after a decade. “Law & Order” The series didn’t get a proper finale episode. It ended on Season’s 20’s finale “Rubber Room,” which had the cast dealing with a dangerous blogger threatening to attack a school.

S. Epatha Merkerson, Lt. Anita Van Buren received the good news that her cervical cancer is in remission. But the Season 20 finale was never initially planned to be the end of “Law & Order,” as news of its cancellation occurred weeks before the airing of “Rubber Room” (via The Wrap). It will be fascinating to see how the plot deals with all this time away.