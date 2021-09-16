Here’s Everything About Amanda Gorman’s Speech Impairment Issue

In addition to poetry and spoken word, Amanda also used songs like “Aaron Burr, Sir” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton to help with her pronunciation.
“One thing that I would do to try to train myself to say it is I would listen to the song ‘Aaron Burr, Sir,’ which is just packed with R’s,” Amanda said. “And I would try to keep up with Leslie Odom Jr. as he’s doing this amazing rap, and I’d say, ‘If I can train myself to do this song, then I can train myself to say this letter.'”
An avid Hamilton fan, Amanda also included several references to the musical in “The Hill We Climb.” “Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and no one shall make them afraid,” goes the poem. The line is a nod to the song, “One Last Time,” per Bookstr.
“In this truth, in this faith, we trust, for while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us. This is the era of just redemption,” Amanda wrote, in homage to “History Has Its Eyes on You.”
To keep her references in order, she also tweeted Lin-Manuel on Jan. 20, 2021. “Thanks, Lin-Manuel! Did you catch the two Hamilton references in the inaugural poem? I couldn’t help myself!” Amanda tweeted.