Here’s Everything About Amanda Gorman’s Speech Impairment Issue

In addition to poetry and spoken word, Amanda also used songs like “Aaron Burr, Sir” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton to help with her pronunciation.

“One thing that I would do to try to train myself to say it is I would listen to the song ‘Aaron Burr, Sir,’ which is just packed with R’s,” Amanda said. “And I would try to keep up with Leslie Odom Jr. as he’s doing this amazing rap, and I’d say, ‘If I can train myself to do this song, then I can train myself to say this letter.'”