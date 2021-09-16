Dayle Hudson EastEnders Star Celebrates Anniversary kissing Model Girlfriend!

The EastEnders actor Dayle Hudson, who plays the character, Peter Beale, in the BBC soap, planted a kiss on his girlfriend India Hope as the happy couple celebrated their first anniversary together

EastEnders star Dayle Hudson has got the look of love.

The actor plays Peter Beale in the hit BBC soap – and off-screen he celebrated his one-year anniversary with his rarely-seen model girlfriend India Hope.

India, who has never previously posted pics on social media of her beau, makes an exception for the loved-up couple’s anniversary celebrations.

India shared sweet snaps of them enjoying a romantic dinner at Bocconcino in Mayfair.

Dayle tenderly kisses his girlfriend’s cheek to show his affection in one of his most adorable photos.

She told her followers: “3 weeks late but we finally got our Anni dinner, happy first anniversary my love .”

The couple was last seen together snuggling up in bed in a cute Valentine’s post some months ago.

Dayle posted a series of pictures and videos of them together and wrote: “She’s the only one who’ll put up with me.”

India shared the same snap on her own Instagram with the caption: “Happy v day to my love and the world here is some super gross sickly cuteness from us – Hope everyone is feeling the love today, whatever the relationship status.”

Dayle, 26, has played Ian Beale’s son Peter in Albert Square since 2019 and is the seventh young actor to take on the character.

“I am really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible act,” he told The Sun at the time he landed the role.

“Peter has been away for some time so I can’t wait to find out what he’s been up to and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for him.”

EastEnders’ Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he’d be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford.

“Peter’s a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle’s a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly.

However, despite finding fame in Walford, Dayle has kept his private life exactly that – and rarely posts social media pics of his stunning girlfriend.

Dayle has over 13,100 Insta fans but has only made 21 posts to his social networking account since February 2017.

He has maintained his popularity, however.