Here are the Spoilers of General Hospital

Soon after Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stewart) found out he was Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) son but Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) was not his father, the storyline was dropped. GH viewers were puzzled as to why no clues were given about the bio father. However, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chaves), who told Trina Robertson(Sydney Makayla), that Victor was his name, may have been the first.

GH Spoilers – Additional Clues Revealed

General Hospital fans wondered why Spencer chose the name of this particular great uncle and now Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) has returned from the dead. A recent interaction at Metro Court pool saw Spencer shout to Valentin that he wasn’t a Cassadine. Could this be leading to a reveal that Helen slept with or was raped by Mikkos’s brother?

General Hospital Spoilers- Victor Cassadine Has An Agenda

Valentin had a DNA test run which indicated he was not a Cassadine but the results could have been tampered with. General Hospital viewers believe Victor has returned for a reason and that his agenda may contain more than Liesl. If it turns out that he is not Valentin’s biological father, then perhaps he knows who is.

GH Spoilers – Helena Cassadine’s Baby Daddy Needs To Be Revealed

Valentin’s father needs to be revealed so he can move on from not knowing who he is. If the DNA test is correct and he isn’t a Cassadine, then Edward Quartermaine may be the bio dad. This would allow the interloper to claim his share of Q fortune. Whatever the outcome, the CEO of ELQ has to find his father.

