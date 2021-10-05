HBO Max Unveils European Launch Plans, Sets ‘Sex And The City’ Revival December Release Date

HBO Max will launch in 27 European territories over the coming year and has set the launch date for hotly-anticipated Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

During a launch event this morning, WarnerMedia D2C, EVP and GM, Andy Forrsell, said the rollout will begin in the Nordics, Spain and Andorra on October 26.

From early 2022, WarnerMedia’s streamer will then move to 14 additional Central and Eastern European territories, along with Portugal, before launching in seven further countries later in that year.

The event showcased a range of HBO Max’s upcoming content and revealed a December launch date for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

The reboot from exec producer Michael Patrick King, which is currently filming, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda(Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.