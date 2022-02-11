HBO Max Greenlights Second Season Of Spanish Mystery Horror ’30 Coins’

HBO Max has commissioned a second season of Álex de Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría’s mystery horror 30 Coins.

Principal photography will begin later this month on the eight-parter, which will air next year.

The series will pick up from the end of season one, which dropped on the platform in late 2020. Most of the people of Pedraza have lost their minds, confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena lies in a Madrid hospital bed in a coma; Paco, shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror grows around them, the group of heroes must face a new enemy.

“If the first season was the gathering of the storm clouds, the second will be the maelstrom preceding an epic storm,” said de la Iglesia.

30 Coins stars Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. Executive Producers for HBO Max are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films.

The show is one of many being produced outside of the U.S. by HBO Max, which is rolling out to more European territories throughout this year. Yesterday, Sony unveiled a deal with HBO Max owner WarnerMedia to stream blockbuster films across Central and Eastern Europe.