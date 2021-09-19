Harry was ordered ‘to come back alive’ from Afghanistan by Duke as William remembers grandpa

HARRY’S CLOSE TIES WITH JILL BIDEN

Meghan’s close political ties include Jill Biden, who Harry first met at a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington, when Joe was serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President.

Since then, Harry and Jill have met up on a number of occasions, with her even coming over to London to support the royal’s Invictus Games.

The pair are understood to have bonded over their military ties – with Jill’s stepson Beau, a former army major, tragically passing away in 2015 from brain cancer.

In 2014, Jill travelled to London for Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games, where they were pictured smiling together during several of the events.

Joe Biden joked he was “a little worried” about how much time Harry and Jill were spending together, something the then-Vice President repeated in 2016 when his wife met the Prince at the Games in Orlando.

“Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry,” He said.